NEW LUCID LANE STUDY SHOWS TELEHEALTH CBT PREVENTS OPIOID DEPENDENCE IN VETERANS FOLLOWING KNEE/HIP REPLACEMENT SURGERY
Study was conducted at VA Palo Alto Health Care System and led by Maryam Hussain, Ph.D.LOS ALTOS , CA, USA , September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new study from Lucid Lane conducted at the Palo Alto VA hospital has determined that Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)-facilitated telehealth can help prevent postsurgical opioid dependency in military veteran patients following knee or hip replacement surgery by helping patients taper completely off opioids within 90 days after surgery.
Pain is a prevalent condition, estimated to occur in 11% to 40% of U.S. adults (1). However, studies suggest that 80% of patients continue to experience postoperative chronic pain (2), which can spur subsequent complications, such as medication dependence, restrictions in mobility and daily living activities, anxiety and depression (3).
On average, 44% of all total joint arthroplasty (TJA) patients experience pain postoperatively, with around 15% reporting severe or extremely severe pain (4),(5) and around 8% of TJA patients go on to develop an opioid dependency after surgery. This dependence is associated with poorer well-being and behavioral health. With that in mind, Lucid Lane’s study aimed to a) evaluate the efficacy of the company’s virtual transitional pain services (vTPS) to engage TJA patients in the veteran community b) prevent them from falling into chronic opioid dependence and c) simultaneously improve their behavioral health.
The study was conducted in conjunction with VA Palo Alto Health Care System and authored by Maryam Hussain, Ph.D, Beau Norgeot, Ph.D, Ahmed Zaafran, MD, and Barrett Larson, MD of Lucid Lane; and T. Kyle Harrison, MD of Stanford University.
The study shows that reduction and cessation of new and persistent opioid use while improving pain and behavioral health after surgery is possible for TJA patients. More specifically, the study shows that patients who received telehealth CBT after surgery reported 100% reduction in opioid use, 100% reduction in depression, anxiety and pain catastrophizing, with 124% improvement in pain symptoms, and a 78% improvement in quality of life within 90 days after surgery.
This ongoing study is being led by Maryam Hussain, Ph.D, Director of Clinical Research and Development for Lucid Lane. Dr. Hussain focuses on examining the psychosocial and cultural influences of high risk morbidities, such as substance use disorders and chronic pain. The company’s additional research includes trials in collaboration with MD Anderson Cancer Center, University of Texas Health Sciences Center-Houston and Stanford University, among other institutions, to explore the efficacy of Lucid Lane’s innovative telehealth and opioid tapering programs among diverse patient populations. These findings were presented at the PAINWeek Conference in Las Vegas, NV on September 8, 2022.
To read the abstract on "A Call for Implementation of Transitional Pain Services within the Perioperative Setting: Using a Commercial Digital Telehealth Platform to Overcome Barriers," please visit: researchgate.net. To read more about the clinical trials, please visit: clinicaltrials.gov. To find out how to enroll in this study, please contact Maryam Hussain at maryam.hussain@lucidlane.com.
ABOUT LUCID LANE:
Lucid Lane is a digital health startup that combines teletherapy and technology to enable the prevention and reversal of unnecessary medication dependence and its many downstream problems. Lucid Lane works in partnership with physicians to provide a collaborative care system for patients, raising the standard of care. Patients experience a real time and personalized solution through the Lucid Lane method, which provides ongoing measurement and monitoring, personalized treatment planning and timely interventions. Simultaneously, the company’s world class team of veteran technologists and practicing physicians are also conducting prolific research aimed at finding novel solutions to help mitigate today’s opioid epidemic. Lucid Lane is based in Los Altos, California.
Susan Mallory
Masters Mallory Communications
+1 551-404-3963
Susan@MastersMallory.com