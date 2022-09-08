Renal Denervation Market - Technology Advancements In This Field To Increase Productivity To The Next Level

Renal Denervation Market - A comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrain the growth of the global is provided.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The renal denervation market size was valued at $ 156,327.4 in 2020 and is estimated to reach $ 4,555,983.0 by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 40.7% from 2021 to 2030. Renal denervation is a type of irregular heartbeat characterized by a rapid and irregular heartbeat. Due to the disorder, the ventricles receive insufficient blood. Blood can clot and congest in the atria at the same time. These clots can enter the circulation and travel to the brain and cause a stroke. The transmission of electrical impulses to the lower chambers of the heart is disrupted in renal denervation, which should cause fast, slow, or irregular heartbeats. During renal denervation, the heart's upper and lower chambers beat irregularly, chaotically, and out of sync, which can cause shortness of breath, chest pain, weakness, dizziness, or fainting.

The market is expected to expand as the prevalence and incidence of hypertension and blood pressure increases. In addition, changing lifestyles and improving health infrastructure in developing countries have fueled the growth of the renal denervation market. Furthermore, the renal denervation process is more cost-effective than other multidrug therapeutic treatments. However, market growth is hampered by the lengthy approval process for renal denervation devices, as well as patient discomfort and anxiety during treatment.

Various market players have adopted strategies to expand its business and strengthen its market position. For instance, in 2019, Abbott Laboratories, manufacturer of medical devices and technologies has acquired St. Jude Medical to offer renal denervation systems for treatment of hypertension. It offers EnligHTN Renal Denervation, which enables latest efficiencies in treating hypertension. It also reduces systolic blood pressure in patient. As a result, key players have acquired other companies to offer renal denervation systems that fuel the market growth.

Major Key Players -

The market is segmented by product, technology and geography. Depending on the product, the market is divided into symplicity, enligHTN, vessix, paradise and iberis. Based on the technology, the market is divided into radiofrequency, ultrasound and microinfusion. According to the end user, the market is divided into hospitals, specialized clinics and others. As regards the region, the market analysis is carried out in North America (USA, Canada and Mexico), Europe (United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India , Australia and the rest of Asia-Pacific) and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East and Africa).

Table of Content:

CHAPTER 1:INTRODUCTION

1.1.Report description

1.2.Key market segments

1.3.Key benefits to the stakeholders

1.4.Research Methodology

1.4.1.Secondary research

1.4.2.Primary research

1.4.3.Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2:EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1.Key findings of the study

2.2.CXO Perspective

CHAPTER 3:MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1.Market definition and scope

3.2.Key findings

3.2.1.Top investment pockets

3.3.Porter’s five forces analysis

3.4.Top player positioning

3.5.Market dynamics

3.5.1.Drivers

3.5.2.Restraints

3.5.3.Opportunities

3.6.COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS?

Q1. What is the estimated industry size of Renal Denervation?

Q2. Which is the largest regional market for Renal Denervation?

Q3. What is the leading technology of Renal Denervation Market?

Q4. What are the upcoming trends of Renal Denervation Market in the world?

Q5. Which are the key players operating in Renal Denervation?

It is said that the border of Europe is the origin of this technology in European countries. In addition, many of the devices on the market have received CE mark approval and are available for sale in the European region. On the other hand, North America pays for a small margin as the FDA has not approved the kidney transplant procedure and it is only available for experimental purposes in the North American market.

Key Findings Of The Study -

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging renal denervation market trends and dynamics.

Depending on product, the Enlightn segment dominated the renal denervation market, in terms of revenue in 2020 and the Vessix segment is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

By technology, the radio frequency segment has registered highest renal denervation market share in 2020.

By end user, the hospitals segment has registered highest revenue in 2020.

Europe is projected to register highest growth rate in the coming years.

