Jim Garcia, Top Producing Castle Rock Realtor serving Douglas & Elbert County Colorado, joins RE/MAX Masters Millennium
Jim Garcia, Top Producing Castle Rock Realtor serving Douglas & Elbert County Colorado, joins RE/MAX Masters Millennium
Jim is a valued member of our Top Real Estate Agent team and we are very glad to have one of the Best Realtors in Castle Rock, CO at RE/MAX Masters Millennium.”CASTLE ROCK, CO, USA, September 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jim Garcia, Top Producing Castle Rock Realtor specializing in Douglas and Elbert County Colorado, joins RE/MAX Masters Millennium as Broker Associate.
— Jim Wanzeck
Castle Rock, CO – Jim Garcia, a highly accomplished business executive and award-winning real estate professional, has joined RE/MAX Masters Millennium as a Broker Associate. Garcia, a member of the South Metro Denver Realtor Association, serves the diverse real estate needs of home buyers and sellers throughout the Douglas and Elbert County Colorado areas including new homes for sale at The Canyons in Castle Pines and luxury homes for sale at Bell Mountain Ranch in Castle Rock.
Garcia joined RE/MAX Masters Millennium because if its focus on superior customer service, experienced agents, excellent support staff, outstanding leadership, and dedication to the use of advanced technology. RE/MAX Masters Millennium is the No. 1 single-office RE/MAX franchise in the nation for total sales volume for seven consecutive years, and the top producing single-office RE/MAX franchise in the world for 2017.
Garcia earned his real estate license in 2006 after more than 25 years as a chief executive for multiple Colorado-based companies. He is known for his expertise with investment properties, foreclosures, fix & flips, fix & holds, construction and property management. During his distinguished career, Garcia has garnered numerous awards, including recognition as Best in Castle Rock’s Real Estate Business and Best in Castle Rock’s Real Estate Agents, both on four occasions. Presented by the Small Business Excellence Award committee, these awards recognize the top Realtor in Castle Rock. He was featured in Top Agent Magazine in 2015 and earned the Master Certified Negotiation Expert designation recognizing the successful completion of stringent continuing education courses in real estate.
“Jim’s goal in the real estate business has always been to provide high quality service and to serve as a trusted real estate advisor to his clients, thus helping them make informed decisions,” said James T. Wanzeck, Managing Broker and owner of RE/MAX Masters Millennium. “He works diligently to always find the very best deal possible for home buyers and sellers, and his experience in upper-level business management has helped Jim achieve success in the highly competitive real estate business.” Jim is widely known for his vast knowledge of the real estate market in throughout Douglas & Elbert Counties and the surrounding areas.
Garcia earned his bachelor’s degree in finance from the University of Connecticut. When not serving the real estate needs of his clients, Garcia enjoys Colorado’s enviable lifestyle, including excursions to the high country, skiing, canoeing, rafting, and the state’s national parks and forests. He also enjoys the arts, special events unique to Colorado, and farmer’s markets.
Whether you are looking for your dream home for sale in Castle Pines Village or any other real estate needs, contact Jim Garcia to enjoy a relaxing and rewarding, seamless real estate experience at 720-385-4497. Email-JimGarcia100@gmail.com, and visit https://jimgarciahomes.com for more local real estate information.
About Castle Rock/Pines Real Estate Agent Jim Garcia:
Jim Garcia, along with his full-service team, has been voted as one of the Best Real Estate Agents in Castle Rock, Colorado for several years. In 2022 Jim was voted One of the "Best Real Estate Agents in Colorado" by RealTrends, and has over 250+ 5-Star online reviews. By providing exceptional customer service and reliable advice to clients so they can make well-informed buying and selling decisions, Jim’s goal is to help clients achieve successful real estate transactions and to meet the unique needs of his clients. Jim is a Master Certified Negotiion Expert in Real Estate, and has worked in the real estate industry for more than 20 years. He is a member of the Colorado Association of Realtors, the National Association of Realtors, and the South Metro Denver Realtors Association.
For media inquiries, please contact Jim Garcia:
Jim Garcia
RE/MAX Masters Millennium
+1 720-385-4497
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn