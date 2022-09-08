Love Goes Back to its Roots in "SINGLE NOT SEARCHING"

Single Not Searching Poster Single Not Searching Picture 1 Single Not Searching Picture 2 Single Not Searching Picture 3

The upcoming theatrical run of this one of a kind romantic dramedy from Porter + Craig Film & Media Distribution and CEM Media Group.

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Love and heartbreak are in the air, hand in hand across continents in SINGLE NOT SEARCHING, a fresh exploration of modern love from our friends at Porter + Craig Film & Media Distribution.

LisaRaye McCoy stars as Angela, a woman who leaves her home in Atlanta and sets out on a journey of self discovery to Ghana after her relationship falls apart. Three friends come along for the ride and have revelations of their own in this star studded Hollywood and Nollywood joint production.

"My role was so much fun because my character Angela is a cougar…sexy, older and funny, just like me except the cougar part." – LisaRaye McCoy (Angela)

The cast and crew of SINGLE NOT SEARCHING came from across America and Africa. With LisaRaye and Brely Evans hailing from the American side. And with Nikki Samonas, TooSweet Annan, Toyin Abraham, Chioma Akpotha, Eddie Watson, Tebogo Thobejane from Nigeria, Liberia and South Africa respectively. Added to this, Forbes 30 under 30 honoree Sasha Vybez from Uganda is credited as the film’s director of photography.

"With the big emergence of African cinema, our team is excited on bringing this great Nollywood-American film to the big screen here in the US. We believe that this movie will open doors for future theatrical releases of these films." – Jeff Porter (producer)

This is a strong collaborative effort from director Michael Djaba and executive producers Eric Stephens and Cynthia Stephens of CEM Media Group. SINGLE NOT SEARCHING shines a light on the greatest strengths of both Hollywood and Nollywood in one easy to digest package for anyone who wants to laugh, love and live life to the fullest. – Sergeant Major Keith L. Craig (producer)

SINGLE NOT SEARCHING has its nationwide theatrical release on September 9, 2022. To see if it's playing in your area and to reserve tickets click button below.

AMC THEATRICAL RELEASE

ABOUT PORTER + CRAIG FILM & MEDIA DISTRIBUTION

Porter+Craig is one of the newest and most exciting partnership ventures in independent film and TV sales (based primarily in Beverly Hills with connections in Washington DC and Atlanta), with two youthful but experienced industry veterans joining forces to take digital development to the next level.

ABOUT JEFF PORTER

Jeff Porter founded Porter Pictures in 2012, and under his leadership it has become one of the most successful Black-owned motion picture and TV sales agencies in Beverly Hills. Jeff has worked on projects or films featuring the likes of Angela Bassett, Courtney Vance, Keith David, Lynn Whitfield, Victoria Rowell, Jon Favreau, Joseph Fiennes, Barry Bostwick, Mark Wahlberg and more. Over his more than decade and a half in the business, he has worked on sales of roughly over 100 film and TV projects, and is an in-demand expert speaker at film festivals and LA writers' organizations.

ABOUT KEITH L. CRAIG

Keith L. Craig is a decorated combat veteran, an entertainment executive, a philanthropist and an international best-selling author. He has amassed unimaginable success in the Armed Forces, European Football league and the entertainment industry.

Mr. Craig is an award-winning Entertainment Executive. While working at Walt Disney Studios he was part of the team that worked on the distribution strategy for all of the Disney titles including Marvel, Lucasfilm’s and Pixar. It was that overall strategy that led Disney to an industry domestic record of $3.7 billion in 2019, propelled by Avengers Endgame ($858.3M), The Lion King ($543.6M), Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker ($515.2M). This distribution strategy previously set two previous $3 billion annual domestic box office records, including 2018.

ABOUT CEM MEDIA GROUP

CEM MEDIA GROUP is a multi-platform media company focused on all aspects of media creation from film and television development through to production. Based in Atlanta with partners in the United Kingdom and Sub Saharan Africa. They have a "Filmmaker first" approach built on inclusion, innovation and respect whilst finding exceptional stories told by extraordinary storytellers.

Single Not Searching Trailer