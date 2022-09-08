Heat Exchanger Manufacturer Güntner Receives Natural Refrigerants Label from ATMOsphere
The label is designed to highlight best-in-class manufacturers of natural refrigerant systems.
The label proves that our efforts towards a sustainable world are bearing fruit.”BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Güntner, a German heat exchanger manufacturer, has received the Natural Refrigerants Label from ATMOsphere, a global market accelerator of clean cooling and heating solutions, and publisher of R744.com.
— Michael Freiherr, Managing Director, Güntner
ATMOsphere (formerly shecco) launched the label in June as a global gold standard highlighting best-in-class manufacturers of natural refrigerant systems and components around the world. To date, TEKO, M&M Carnot and Secon have also received the label.
The label is designed to help qualified manufacturers to market products to new customers and regions in the natural refrigerants marketplace, including products using CO2 (R744). In addition, the label is meant to help end users to identify best-in-class suppliers.
Once approved, companies can place the ATMOsphere Natural Refrigerant Label in a myriad of places, such as directly on products, marketing material, email signatures, and company pitches and trade show booths.
“The label will be very visible in the global marketplace, and companies can take advantage of this to strengthen their brand,” noted Marc Chasserot, ATMOsphere Founder and CEO.
“By being global and multi-application, this label can help to create trust across the new applications and regions,” added Chasserot. “We want to use this multi-year label process to help move the market to cleaner solutions with natural refrigerant solutions over time.”
“Refrigeration systems with natural refrigerants are an indispensable cornerstone, which we’ve supported since the very beginning of our operation in 1931,” said Michael Freiherr, Managing Director, Güntner.
Originally founded in 1931 in Munich, Fürstenfeldbruck, Germany-based Güntner is a manufacturer of gas coolers, condensers (including adiabatic), air coolers (evaporators), dry coolers and other products using CO2 (R744) and other natural refrigerants in commercial cooling and industrial refrigeration.
The company manufactures its cooling systems in plants across Europe, Asia and the Americas, and operates all over the world.
“We believe in the power of natural refrigerants and their potential to create a better world through safe and sustainable use,” says Güntner on its website. “For almost a century, natural refrigerants have been part of our business, and we have played a key role in spreading awareness of their benefits. We continue to test and explore their use in a state-of-the-art lab, and we strive to ensure that all our partners have the option to use them.”
Güntner’s new Mini COMPACT Air Cooler was announced as a winner at the 2022 German Innovation Awards, which previously recognized the company for its Dual COMPACT Air Cooler in 2020 and its Cubic VARIO Air Cooler with UV-C in 2021.
Last year, Emblem Cranberry (Emblème Canneberge), a major processor and distributor of cranberries and blueberries based in Sainte-Eulalie, Quebec, Canada, included a Güntner HydroBLU adiabatic gas cooler as it completed an expansion that comprises one of the largest transcritical CO2 systems in the world.
Three pillars
To qualify for an ATMOsphere label, manufacturers have to demonstrate excellence across three pillars:
1) company vision;
2) customer satisfaction (measured via testimonials from multiple end users confirming the reliability, performance and service of these companies and products); and
3) measurable impact.
In regard to Güntner, one customer representative, Katsuhiko Harada, President of Japanese OEM Nihon Netsugen Systems, commented, “We installed 350 CO2 units with Güntner gas cooler or unit coolers. They achieved promised efficiencies. Of course, we are very much satisfied with the products. We continuously buy from Güntner.”
Companies can apply for the label on the label’s webpage.
ATMOsphere has been active in the natural refrigerant space for nearly 20 years. During this time, the company has:
- published dozens of natural refrigerant-related market reports on market players, technologies, and solutions worldwide across multiple applications;
- hosted over 60 international natural refrigerant conferences, bringing together thousands of experts and hundreds of speakers over nearly 15 years, covering all the latest trends and players;
- written thousands of articles reporting on natural refrigerant companies and products in the industry;
- sent representatives to hundreds of trade shows around the world, meeting with natural refrigerant experts face-to-face (in addition to countless individual meetings outside official events).
“We feel that, as an independent player with a global mindset and a global presence, across all natural refrigerants and multiple applications, we are very well suited to provide this level of approval for the label,” explained Chasserot.
