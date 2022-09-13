Submit Release
Snag-A-Slip and Argo Announce Partnership

Boaters Can Now Book Marina Reservations Through Argo’s Navigation App

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Snag-A-Slip, an online boat slip reservation platform, and Argo, an easy-to-use navigation and social boating app, have announced a new app integration partnership to make it easier for Argo users to book slips at marinas. As part of their alliance, a Snag-A-Slip booking button has been added to numerous marina listings on Argo allowing boaters to easily reserve their slip through the Snag-A-Slip website.

Snag-A-Slip, a Marinalife company, allows boaters to search and book slips with ease and confidence whenever and wherever they choose. By partnering with Argo, not only will boaters be able to explore new destinations and connect with other boaters, but they will be able to directly book their stays at any Snag-A-Slip marina partner.

“We are thrilled about our partnership with Argo Navigation,” says Jen Leroux, CEO of Marinalife. “Integrating our Snag-A-Slip booking button into the Argo app helps boaters easily explore new boating destinations and book their stays, allowing them to do more of what they love, being out on the water.”

Snag-A-Slip’s mission has always been to create a seamless transaction between boaters and marinas, so people can spend more time on the water. Having the ability to book at Snag-A-Slip partner marinas on Argo’s navigation app takes the ease of online booking to another level by having it all in one app.

Argo’s mission is to be one of the easiest apps to navigate to destinations on the water. “Adding the Snag-A-Slip button to our marina listings gives our growing number of boaters one more reason to make Argo their go-to boating app,” says Jeff Foulk, Founder/CEO of Argo Navigation.

