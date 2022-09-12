Latest Release for Intermodal Container and Chassis Tracking Featuring Cost Effective Optical Character Recognition
SiteTrax™ by Netarus, is a platform that makes it simple to capture intermodal assets, track their geolocation, and share it within an organization.
We're thrilled... to be able to demonstrate live, in the SiteTrax by Netarus booth (at EXPO 2022), the vast array of features that are revolutionizing inventory management.”NORFOLK, VA, USA, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- September 12, 2022, Norfolk, Virginia - SiteTrax™ by Netarus is pleased to announce that its latest intermodal asset tracking release will be unveiled at the Intermodal Association of North America's (IANA) Intermodal EXPO 2022, which will take place September 13-14 at the Long Beach Convention Center in Long Beach, California. SiteTrax is an automated and cost-effective OCR (optical character recognition) identification and data capture solution for intermodal container and chassis assets. In addition to displaying this cutting-edge technology at IANA, the SiteTrax by Netarus team will present Increase Intermodal Yard Visibility with Inexpensive OCR in the Dialogue Box.
“We're thrilled to be back in the exhibition hall at the IANA conference, and even more enthused to be able to demonstrate live, in the SiteTrax by Netarus booth, the vast array of features that are revolutionizing inventory management," said Christopher Machut, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Netarus.
SiteTrax is a solution that enables the automatic identification and data capture of container and chassis assets. The machine vision AI (artificial intelligence) can identify all ISO standard container IDs as well as their corresponding mounted chassis IDs. These assets can be captured using the SiteTrax Capture Android App for convenient deployment or the Virtual Gate Camera for an in-and-out gate solution.
For a more hands-free approach with the SiteTrax Capture App for Android, SiteTrax has also added the ability to use an external camera that can be mounted inside or outside a vehicle. All these options provide a quick and simple way to digitize assets. Likewise, SiteTrax can send these digitized assets to a simple spreadsheet and/or an API-enabled YMS (Yard Management System), TMS (Transportation Management System), TOS (Terminal Operating System), or ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) platforms.
Some of the key SiteTrax functional OCR features include the identification of vital supply chain assets such as ISO containers, horizontal ISO containers, vertical ISO containers, chassis IDs, and mounted chassis. Whether an organization requires better geolocation data for their assets within their YMS, TMS, or ERP environment, the latest SiteTrax OCR release promises to create new solutions and capabilities for virtually any 3PL (third-party logistics) or intermodal organization, as well as cost savings and productivity gains for those in the supply chain.
In addition to displaying and demonstrating their game-changing asset tracking tool, the team will also provide information on some of the innovative SiteTrax accessories, such as unique camera mounting options, which aid in providing an entirely hands-free solution for capturing clear and steady video of assets for use with the SiteTrax Capture Android app.
SiteTrax by Netarus invites IANA EXPO 2022 attendees to visit them in the exhibition hall at booth 812 and to attend their presentation in the Dialogue Box on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, from 1:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Attendees are also encouraged to stop by their booth for a live interactive demonstration of the SiteTrax app, which will forever change the way people think about asset management.
About SiteTrax by Netarus:
The SiteTrax platform, powered by Netarus, makes it simple to capture and share intermodal container geolocation. Businesses can capture their container assets in real time with the click of a button on any mobile device or SiteTrax's latest virtual gate solution. When an asset is captured, its ID is automatically transferred to any public, enterprise, or distributed database, including YMS and Terminal Operating Systems (TOS).
