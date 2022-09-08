Adoption of Rezūm® and Urolift® Devices Set to Increase Global BPH Treatment Device Market to Reach $1.7B by 2028

Both Rezūm® and Urolift® are relatively new treatments for BPH, as countries begin reimbursing for these treatments, the market will grow significantly.” — Dr. Kamran Zamanian, Senior Partner and CEO

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iData Research, a global consulting and market research firm, has just released research on the global BPH treatment device market. The latest report addresses key insights and the consequences of COVID-19 in 2021, 2022, and beyond. Overall, the global BPH treatment device market will include procedure numbers, unit sales, average selling prices (ASPs), market drivers and limiters, a complete competitive market share analysis, and more.

The full report on the global market for benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) treatment devices includes transurethral resection of the prostate (TURP), laser BPH, UroLift® and Rezum® segments in over 65 countries and seven regions world-wide. The TURP market is further segmented into monopolar and bipolar electrodes. The laser BPH market includes high-power Holmium equipment and dedicated fiber, as well as thulium equipment and fiber segments. The UroLift® and Rezum® markets are defined by consumables required for each of the procedures.

Global BPH Treatment Device Market Trends and Insights:

Overall, the global BPH treatment device market was valued at $1.2 billion in 2021. This is expected to increase over the forecast period at a CAGR of 5.2% to reach slightly over $1.7 billion. The primary limiter of the BPH treatment device market is the increasing use of pharmaceutical treatments. In 2021, over 90% of BPH patients received drug therapy treatment over interventional methods.

Competitive Landscape:

iData's analysis will also include a detailed competitive analysis of all the performing companies within the global market. In 2021, the top three competitors were Boston Scientific, Teleflex, and Olympus. In 2021, the leading competitor in the BPH treatment device market was Boston Scientific. The company held the dominant leading position in the laser BPH market and a monopolistic position in the Rezūm® market. Boston Scientific competes in the Holmium laser BPH market with VersaPulse™ PowerSuite™ Holmium laser systems and Lumenis Pulse™ series of high-powered Holmium lasers (100 and 120 watts).

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How has the global BPH treatment device market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global BPH treatment device market?

What are the key regional markets?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global BPH treatment device market and what are the market shares of key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

To accurately estimate market shares, units sold, average selling prices, product segments, and brands as well as procedural volumes, iData Research uses its proprietary market and procedure databases, as well as hospital purchase order data to complement its primary and secondary research initiatives.

Follow the link below to view our full global BPH treatment device market report:

https://idataresearch.com/product/global-bph-treatment-market/

For Further Information

More insights like this can be found in the latest reports by iData. Please email us at info@idataresearch.net or register online for a brochure and synopsis.

About iData

iData Research is an international consulting and market research firm dedicated to empowering confident strategic decisions within the medical device, dental, and pharmaceutical industries.

www.idataresearch.com