Statement from Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack on 2022 Public Charge Final Rule

WASHINGTON, September 8, 2022 - “Today's release of the 2022 Public Charge Final Rule by the Biden-Harris Administration and Department of Homeland Security represents an important step towards ensuring all those who are eligible for USDA’s nutrition assistance programs can access their crucial benefits. The rule clarifies and formalizes the policy that’s been in place for most of the last two decades, definitively allowing eligible immigrants to apply for and receive non-cash government benefits – like SNAP, WIC, and free or reduced-price school meals – without fear of any negative impact on their immigration status. Immigrants and their families have the right to access the programs for which Congress has made them eligible.

“This action ensures a fair and faithful interpretation of the law, one that will have a meaningful impact on the immigrant communities and help give them the nourishment to lead happier, healthier lives. It represents the administration’s broader commitment to equity and advancing nutrition security for generations to come.”

#

USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer, and lender.