$15,000 Unified Esports Festival to take place at Saint Louis University
Esports competitors and video game enthusiasts are invited to attend the two-day gaming festival on Saint Louis University’s campus October 1st-2nd, 2022.WICHITA, KANSAS, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With nearly a dozen competitions open to the public and over $15,000 in cash and prizes on the line, Esports Festival Saint Louis is a two-day event that celebrates everything gaming. Slated to take place on October 1st and 2nd at Saint Louis University, players will have the chance to compete in front of a live audience on stage and on stream.
Teams and individual players from across high school, collegiate, and amateur esports organizations will clash in double elimination brackets across multiple top game titles such as League of Legends, Valorant, and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Registration for every tournament is available to the public, and the event aims to serve as an introductory point for those looking to take the next step in competitive gaming.
General admission passes cover entry into every event over the weekend for those looking to compete, as well as kid and family-friendly gaming challenges that award prize tickets and allow everyone to leave with their choice of rewards from the prize shop.
The event will be hosted by Unified, an esports event service and production company operating in North America, and is one of several live events Unified has added to their 2022 road map. Most recently, $15,000 events in Lawton, Oklahoma and Kansas City, Missouri have wrapped up their summer tour, and fall events are set to include similarly prized events in both Lake Charles, Louisiana (October 21st weekend) and Wichita, Kansas (November 19th weekend.)
Unified has a long history of serving the collegiate esports space, having formed the Midwest Esports Conference in 2019 - the first traveling collegiate conference for League of Legends to partner with Riot Games. Unified has announced they will be hosting open interviews on-site for collegiate teams interested in learning more about joining Unified’s College League of Legends conference for the 2023 season.
Teams or players interested in attending Esports Festival Saint Louis are encouraged to pre-register to save on admission. Schools or groups looking to purchase multiple passes should reach out using this form to qualify for discounted admission rates and to easily reserve bracket spots for any of the upcoming tournaments.
