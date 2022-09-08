$15,000 Unified Esports Festival to take place at Saint Louis University

About

Unified is a Kansas-based company that oversees multiple products that specialize and operate as a dynamic pipeline within the esports industry. Serving collegiate, youth, hobbyist and amateur esports players at every age, their mission is to “unify aspiring champions through virtual and on-site competitions.” The “Unified” brand signifies a joint mission between three of the most successful esports organizers and production companies from the amateur scene over the last five years. These grassroots organizations came together to empower aspiring champions and support the esports ecosystem by providing high-quality professional services in the fields of production, competition, events, and scholastic. To learn more about Unified’s upcoming esports events, visit unified.gg

Unified's Website