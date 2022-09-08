Sensory inclusive pop-up vaccination events for people with developmental disabilities

Media Contact:

JEFFERSON CITY, MO – Missourians with sensory needs are invited to receive vaccinations, including the COVID-19 vaccination, at sensory inclusive pop-up events in partnership with 10 local public health agencies and pharmacies throughout Missouri beginning next week.

The following sensory inclusive pop-up vaccination events are scheduled include:

Hayti event hosted by Pemiscot County Health Department Sept. 12 (morning) – Pemiscot County Health Department at 810 East Reed Street, Hayti

Cape Girardeau event hosted by Cape Girardeau County Health Department Sept. 12 (2-4 p.m.) – Cape Girardeau County Health Department at 121 Linden Street, Cape Girardeau

Berkeley event hosted by St. Louis County Health Department Sept. 13 (9 a.m.-1 p.m.) – John C. Murphy Health Center at 6121 North Hanley Road, Berkeley

Cuba event hosted by Towne Pharmacy Sept. 14 (9-11 a.m.) – Towne Pharmacy at 200 North Franklin Street, Cuba

Rolla event hosted by Sink’s Select Pharmacy Sept. 14 (2-5 p.m.) – Sink’s Select Pharmacy at 1100 S. Bishop Avenue, Rolla

Springfield event hosted by Springfield-Greene County Health Department Sept. 15 (9-11 a.m.) – Westside Public Health Center at 660 South Scenic Avenue, Springfield

Stockton event hosted by Evan’s Drug and Zumwalt Pharmacy Sept. 15 (3-5 p.m.) – Evan’s Drug at 19 Public Square, Stockton

Sedalia event hosted by Summer’s Pharmacy Sept. 16 (9-11 a.m.) – Summer’s Pharmacy at 3400 West Broadway Boulevard, Sedalia

Warrensburg event hosted by Summer’s Pharmacy Sept. 16 (2-5 p.m.) – Summer’s Pharmacy at 61 Burkarth Road, Warrensburg

Independence event hosted by Independence Health Department Sept. 17 (9 a.m.-12 p.m.) – Independence City Hall at 111 East Maple Avenue, Independence



“We are excited to partner with KultureCity to bring this sensory inclusive vaccination opportunity to Missouri,” says Vicky Davidson, executive director for the Missouri Developmental Disabilities Council, “Each vaccination event will have a mobile sensory space available and Sensory Inclusive Medical Training of vaccinators and medical professionals.”

Currently in the United States today, one in six individuals has a sensory processing need. Due to the increasing numbers of individuals diagnosed with sensory needs, it is important that vaccination environments exist where individuals feel regulated and are able to tolerate a vaccination to the best of their ability. KultureCity is an organization dedicated to creating sensory accessibility and inclusion to events and experiences.

KultureCity’s sensory activation vehicle (S.A.V.E) brings a mobile sensory experience to any event that lacks a physical space for a dedicated sensory room. From outdoor events like concerts and baseball games to indoor events like exhibitions and conferences, the S.A.V.E ensures that all guests can be included in all events.

The S.A.V.E. makes events accessible for all with the following features:

Designed to bring sensory relief to locations that do not have interior physical space for a sensory room.

Provides a quick sensory refuge for those with sensory needs.

Enables them to get a quick break and then go back to enjoying the event.

Enables families to attend these events together with their loved ones with sensory needs.

Funding for the sensory inclusive vaccinations events is provided by the Missouri Developmental Disabilities Council, in partnership with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, UMKC Institute for Human Development and Missouri Protection and Advocacy.

As part of the partnership, KultureCity’s Sensory Inclusive Medical training to Missouri’s state vaccinators free of charge to expand sensory accessibility and support for medical professionals.

The Missouri Developmental Disabilities Council is a federally funded 23-member consumer-driven council appointed by the Governor. Its mandate under P.L. 106-402, the Developmental Disabilities Assistance and Bill of Rights Act, is to assure that individuals with developmental disabilities and their families participate in the design of and have access to needed community services, individualized supports, and other forms of assistance that promote self-determination, independence, productivity and integration in all aspects of community life. To learn more or to get involved, visit www.moddcouncil.org.

