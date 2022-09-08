Europe and Latin America Alarm monitoring Market Intelligence Report Offers Growth Prospects

Europe and Latin America Alarm monitoring Market

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the Europe and Latin America alarm monitoring market generated $7.34 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $21.66 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 11.5% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

Attractive insurance policy discounts for installation of security systems, rise in popularity of smart homes and home automation systems, and surge in utilization of smartphones-based security systems drive the growth of the Europe and Latin America alarm monitoring market. However, surge in incidence of false alarms hinders the market growth. On the other hand, DIY home security systems present new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario:

The demand for home automation solutions in the residential sector raised the demand for alarm monitoring-based digital applications considerably during the Covid-19 pandemic. However, lack of availability of workforce and disruptions in manufacturing of hardware systems with partial and complete lockdown implemented by governments limited the growth of this market.

The residential sector in European and Latin American regions began deployment of alarm monitoring-powered smart solutions. This is expected to drive the growth of the Europe and Latin America alarm monitoring market post-pandemic.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the Europe and Latin America alarm monitoring market based on offering, technology, input signal, component, application, and region.

Based on offering, the system and hardware segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than three-fifths of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. However, the software solution and services segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 13.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on application, the building alarm monitoring segment contributed to the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the total share of the Europe and Latin America alarm monitoring market, and is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. However, the vehicle alarm monitoring segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 13.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, Europe held the highest share in 2020, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the total market share, and is projected to continue its leadership status by 2030. However, Latin America is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the Europe and Latin America alarm monitoring market analyzed in the research include ABB Ltd., Diebold Inc., Siemens AG, Honeywell International, Schneider Electric SE, Johnson Controls, Vivint Inc., ADT Corporation, Bosch Rexroth AG, and Vector Security.

