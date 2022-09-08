TrippBio Announces Close of Enrollment in the Phase 2 Study of PanCytoVir™ in Patients with Mild-to-Moderate COVID-19

The results of this study should confirm the clinical proof-of-concept for COVID-19 as well as validate the mechanism of action for PanCytoVir™ as a valid antiviral target.” — Dr. David E. Martin

JACKSONVILLE, FL, USA, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TrippBio, Inc. (TrippBio), a clinical development-stage biopharmaceutical company developing antiviral treatments announces that the last patient was enrolled in the Phase 2, dose-range finding study with PanCytoVir™ in patients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19 (NCT05442983). The study has now enrolled 75 non-hospitalized patients with symptomatic, mild-to-moderate COVID-19 infection. Patients were randomly assigned to one of three treatment groups: 500 mg twice daily, 1000 mg twice daily, or matching-placebo twice daily, treated for 5 days and followed for a total of 28 days.

David E. Martin, PharmD, and CEO of TrippBio, Inc., stated, "We are pleased to announce the full enrollment in our dose-range finding study for PanCytoVir™ in patients with COVID-19. We expect the results from this study to confirm the in vitro and in vivo efficacy data generated in our pre-clinical program for COVID-19. Importantly, demonstration of the clinical efficacy against COVID-19 should provide proof-of-concept and validate the antiviral mechanism of action for PanCytoVir™. The validation of this antiviral mechanism is timely as we begin to move into additional viral diseases such as measles, influenza, RSV, Dengue, and Zika with PanCytoVir™ and associated analogs.”

PanCytoVir™

PanCytoVir™ (formerly known as TD-213) is a repurposed pharmaceutical approved by the FDA for the treatment of the hyperuricemia associated with gout and can be used as an adjuvant to therapy with penicillin or with ampicillin, methicillin, oxacillin, cloxacillin, or nafcillin for prolonging drug plasma levels. PanCytoVir™ is a favorable antiviral drug candidate as it is commercially available and has high plasma concentrations with a benign clinical safety profile. It has demonstrated potent activity against SARS-CoV-2 [1], influenza [2], and RSV [3] in vitro and in animal models of infection. PanCytoVir™ analogs are compounds with improved solubility characteristics and the potential for new formulation development.

1. Murray J, Hogan RJ, Martin DE, et al. Probenecid potently inhibits SARS-CoV-2 replication in vivo and in vitro. Scientific Reports 2021:11;18085 (https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-97658-w).

2. Perwitasari O, Yan X, Johnson S et al. Targeting organic anion transporter 3 with probenecid as a novel anti-influenza a virus strategy. Antimicrob Agents Chemother 57(1), 475-483 (2013).

3. Murray J, Bergeron H, Shepard J, et al. Probenecid Inhibits Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Replication. Viruses 2022, 14, 912.

About TrippBio, Inc.

TrippBio, Inc. is a Jacksonville, Florida-based, clinical development-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to commercializing new applications of therapeutics to fight infectious diseases with an emphasis on viral diseases with current efforts focused on the identification of drugs to combat infections such as the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19. TrippBio is founded on the scientific research of Ralph Tripp, Ph.D., Georgia Research Alliance Chair and Professor at the University of Georgia. The University of Georgia Research Foundation is a major shareholder of TrippBio, Inc.