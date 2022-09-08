Leica Geosystems announces new Leica DMC-4 airborne imaging sensor delivering superior image fidelity

New airborne imaging solution provides increased productivity for orthoimaging, photogrammetry and stereo mapping application

(Heerbrugg, Switzerland, September 8th, 2022) — Leica Geosystems, part of Hexagon, today announced the introduction of the Leica DMC-4, a highly efficient airborne imaging sensor providing unsurpassed image quality for various applications and complex mapping environments.

The new system continues Leica Geosystems’ tradition of combining industry-leading optics with precision mechanics to deliver the highest mapping performance. The sensor provides superior image fidelity by leveraging the CMOS-based Leica MFC150 camera module with Leica Geosystems’ unique mechanical forward-motion-compensation (FMC). The production-proven technology extensively used in Hexagon’s Content Program has already surveyed 1.2 million square kilometres and delivers crisp, full radiometry at faster aircraft speeds across various operating conditions.

With over 31,500 pixels across swath, the DMC-4 maximises acquisition efficiency and improves performance by 20% to cover larger areas with fewer flight lines. Standard (S) and high (H) focal length configurations enable maximum airspace flexibility, providing a comprehensive solution for demanding applications and use cases. The DMC-4 was designed with application versatility in mind, supporting photogrammetry, remote sensing, terrain extraction and vector mapping.

Leveraging Leica Geosystems’ common sensor platforms

The DMC-4 fully integrates with the Leica HxMap end-to-end processing workflow, a powerful but intuitive workspace supporting customers from mission planning and execution to product generation. Installed in the new Leica PAV200, a compact sensor mount, the system provides maximum sensor stabilisation and data collection efficiency. Modular camera components enable remote maintenance and repair, and provide easier upgrade paths to future sensor generations.

“After millions of square kilometres successfully surveyed by our customers with previous generation systems, the new Leica DMC-4 is the logical next step toward high-efficiency and high-fidelity mapping,” says Layton Hobbs, Products Line Director for Airborne Solutions at Leica Geosystems. “The DMC III, for example, was the first and most successful large format digital frame sensor to adopt CMOS technology alongside our proprietary mechanical FMC. The new version further evolves this technology, leveraging decades of mapping experience, to provide an even more efficient and versatile large format solution suited to our customers’ diverse application requirements. As such, we continue to shape the future of airborne mapping.”

