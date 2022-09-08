SafER Space: A Human-Centred Approach for Advancing Child & Youth Mental Health in Emergency Rooms

Myles, aged 11, proudly sitting beside one of his masterpieces

An innovative approach to help ERs better support young people when they are in mental health distress & improve experience for all, including ER employees.

Traumatic experiences with my son in the ER showed me they are not designed to help young people in mental health crises. I want to help other families avoid that pain. SafER Space is the answer.” — Leslie Kulperger, Executive Director, Myles Ahead