PITTSBURGH, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Google has announced that Pittsburgh-based investment company Gainvest has been selected for Google's Black Founders Fund 3. Gainvest and Google. Google and Gainvest. They sound great together, don't they?

Here's some poetry from Gainvest, dedicated to Google:

Roses are red, violets are blue,

Time for an acquisition late 2022?

Google's Black Founders Fund supports black founders and their startups with $100,000 in non-dilutive capital and invaluable resources. Through the Black Founders Fund, the Latino Founders Fund, and Google for Startups, Google has shown a strong and positive commitment to nurturing new companies.

"I planned to sell Gainvest last year and part of me regretted not doing so. Now, with this opportunity from Google, we have several new partnerships that will be announced before the end of the year 2022. These partnerships, along with Google's support, will help us remove some growing pains and finally scale to the powerful, mighty Gainvest. Thank you, Google, for your support, sincerely."

- Nashid Ali, Founder of Gainvest.

Born in Richmond, Virginia, Nashid Ali is a man of many talents. Nashid was published at the age of 7, and he became a Richmond Times-Dispatch columnist at age 14, with recognition from NBC, C-Span, CNN, and the Washington Post. Nashid is a licensed Pennsylvania attorney and proud alumni of the University of Pittsburgh School of Law. He has worked in education and for nonprofits, and performed music under the stage name Hollywood Classic. In 2019, Nashid founded Gainvest as a one-stop shop to start an investment fund. Since 2019, over 500 investors have invested more than $100 million into startups and real estate deals on Gainvest. Gainvest was last valued at $4 million post-money. Some of Gainvest's current coalition of partners include Silicon Valley Bank, Morrison & Foerster, Gusto, and Stripe. Gainvest's mission is to create opportunities for everyone in the world by connecting them with information and resources to achieve their investment goals.

Gainvest would also like to shine a light on the water crisis in Jackson, Mississippi. Gainvest has contributed a portion of Google's capital to support bottled water relief efforts in Jackson, Mississippi. We encourage anyone who can contribute financially to do so via the Mississippi Rapid Response Coalition: https://secure.actblue.com/donate/mississippirapidresponsecoalition

About Gainvest Incorporated

Gainvest Incorporated is an online investment platform that helps issuers form entities, raise capital, and stay connected to investors. Our solution provides information, support, and resources to entrepreneurs and investors during their professional journey. Using entity formation technology, natural language processing, and online securities offerings, our software provides a new venture investment experience to the investment community. Overall, Gainvest's vision is to create opportunity for everyone in the world by connecting people with the information and resources to achieve their investment goals.

Media and Interview Contact:

Gainvest Incorporated

press@gainvest.co

