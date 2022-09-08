RSI Logistics, Inc. Announces Transload Partnership with Madison Railroad

RSI Logistics, Inc., and the Madison Railroad Collaborate on New Transload Site in Madison, Indiana.

OKEMOS, Mich., Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RSI Logistics, Inc. is delighted to announce a new partnership with Madison Railroad. RSI Logistics, Inc. and Madison Railroad are partnering to collaborate on a marketing campaign to promote Madison Railroad's new 22-acre transload site that RSI Logistics, Inc. will be operating.

"We are excited to work with the Madison Railroad team to help develop their Madison, Indiana transload site. This is an area that is seeing a consistent demand and we look forward to adding value to Madison Railroad's growth. RSI's diverse business acumen and industry leading rail management will be a significant value to the Madison Railroad and growing this partnership will capitalize on many opportunities", says Kelley Minnehan, Vice President of RSI Logistics, Inc.

Adam Robillard, Madison Railroad's General Manager, says that "Madison Railroad is excited to partner with RSI Logistics to offer our customers a world-class supply chain product here in Madison. For a region that has traditionally been underserved by rail, this will combine the Madison Railroad's commitment to local development with RSI's industry-leading supply-chain and inventory management experience. This partnership builds upon the Madison Railroad's recent acquisition of a new 22-acre transload site along with our vision of growth through investment, modernization, and leadership. Our team is thrilled to be able to offer our customers the combined efficiencies of rail, inventory management, transloading, and trucking all in one unique product."

The benefits of this new partnership include.

Decreased volatility and improved supply chains for local suppliers and shippers.

Expansion of transloading services to a market that will provide a myriad of opportunities.

Combination of experience and knowledge from both organizations that will allow for increased operational success.



About RSI Logistics, Inc.: RSI Logistics, Inc. is a premier rail logistics solution provider and has helped customers in every major industry improve the effectiveness of their rail transportation. A range of solutions, including logistics services, rail management software, transloading solutions, and more, allow RSI Logistics to tailor services to a customer's needs. With over 20 locations in 14 states, RSI Logistics has been successfully helping organizations improve their rail shipping since 1984.

For more information about RSI's terminal locations, please visit Rail Terminal Services | Bulk Terminal - RSI Logistics

About Madison Railroad: Madison Railroad, operated by the City of Madison Port Authority, is a short line railroad created in 1978 to own and operate the rail line between Madison, Indiana and North Vernon, Indiana. Over the past 44 years, the Madison Railroad has invested heavily to modernize rail infrastructure, promote industrial development, build out a vision of growth, and provide a competitive transportation alternative for its customers in southern Indiana.

Madison Railroad is headquartered in Madison, Indiana and owned by the City of Madison Port Authority to provide reliable rail access through Jefferson and Jennings Counties.

For more information about Madison Railroad, please visit the Madison Railroad's Website.

Adam Anderson

RSI Logistics, Inc.

(517) 908-3657

aanderson@rsilogistics.com