Great Place to Work® and Fortune Name Mission Cloud Services One of the 2022 Best Workplaces in Technology™

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mission Cloud Services , a cloud managed services provider and Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Tier Services Partner, today announced it has been named one of the 2022 Best Workplaces in Technology™ by Great Place to Work® and Fortune.



The Best Workplaces in Technology list is highly competitive. Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, selected the list using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback. Companies were only considered if they are a Great Place to Work-Certified™ organization. The Best Workplaces in Technology award is based on analysis of survey responses from over 151,000 current employees from Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies in the tech industry.

"Fostering a company culture and delivering employee programs and benefits that stand out within the competitive technology sector is something we're especially proud of," said Karoline Saffi, SVP, People & Culture, Mission. "We strive to be as inclusive and supportive with our employee experiences as possible, and continue to be excited to see our purposeful initiatives recognized by independent analysis— including today from Great Place to Work and Fortune . Even as we've scaled quickly, we've maintained a focus on providing our team members with what they need to be successful, connected, and happy at Mission."

Great Place to Work is the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or what their role is.

"These companies have adapted to the challenges of an ever-changing workplace by their commitment to inclusive, high-trust cultures where employees are treated as human beings first and foremost," says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. "Congratulations to the Best Workplaces in Technology."

Among the most recent workplace accolades that Mission has earned:

Fortune magazine – Best Medium Workplaces

Best Medium Workplaces Inc. 5000 – Best Workplaces

– Best Workplaces The Los Angeles Business Journal – Best Place to Work

– Best Place to Work Channel Partner Insight – Best Employer to Work For

– Best Employer to Work For Built In – Best Places to Work in Los Angeles

– Best Places to Work in Los Angeles Comparably – Best Company for Leadership, Perks & Benefits, and Professional Development, Best CEO, and Best CEOs for Diversity

About Mission Cloud Services

Mission accelerates enterprise cloud transformation by delivering a differentiated suite of agile cloud services and consulting. As an AWS Premier Partner, Mission's always-on services enable businesses to scale and outpace competitors by leveraging the most transformative technology platform and enterprise software ecosystem in history.

About the Best Workplaces in Technology™

Great Place to Work selected the Best Workplaces in Technology by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from more than over 151,000 employees from Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies in the technology industry. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work Trust Index™ survey . Great Place to Work determines its lists using its proprietary For All™ methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America's largest ongoing annual workforce study, based on over 1 million survey responses and data from companies representing more than 6.1 million employees, this year alone. Read the full methodology.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

