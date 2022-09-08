Sacred Heart Academy’s Fall Open House, October 1, 2022
Contact: Jackie Nealon, Ed.D.
Executive Director, Strategic Marketing and Enrollment
Sacred Heart Academy
(516) 483-7383 Ext. 331
jnealon@sacredheartacademyli.org
Sacred Heart Academy proudly invites young girls and their families to attend Fall Open House on Saturday, October 1, 2022. Registration opens at 10:30 a.m. and the program will begin at 11:00 a.m. Throughout this interactive event, students looking for a school that cultivates their leadership skills, self-confidence and the power of their voices will discover why Sacred Heart Academy the only choice for their high school education.
Activities include student and faculty panels, opportunities to speak with faculty, students, coaches, alumnae, as well as current students and their parents. Faculty members from all departments will be on hand to answer questions about academics, including Advanced Placement curriculum, STEM research, visual and performing arts, athletic programs, and student life.
Students will tour SHA’s beautiful campus, explore the Science Research Lab, Bloomberg Finance Lab, Virginia Crowley Theatre (host to Nutcracker and Broadway productions), College and Guidance Complex, Chapel and much more. Girls will absolutely want to take their picture with SHA’s “Fearless Girl” since it has fast become a Sacred Heart tradition.
One hundred percent of the Sacred Heart graduates from the class of 2022 are proudly heading off to the college of their choice this fall and Open House is a fantastic way for prospective students and their families to learn more about joining the Spartan community.
For more information about the Fall Open House, please call the Admission Office at 516.484.7383, ext. 209 or email us at admission@sacredheartacademyli.org . Registration can be completed online and is encouraged but not required.
About Sacred Heart Academy
Sacred Heart Academy (SHA) is an All-Girls Catholic college preparatory high school that empowers girls to challenge themselves in a rigorous academic setting, cultivate their leadership skills and self-confidence in a safe environment rooted in the spirituality and tradition of Sisters of St. Joseph.
