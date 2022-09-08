Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,093 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 234,941 in the last 365 days.

Get hooked on marine conservation with interactive games

As students return to the classroom for the new school year, educators and parents can encourage continued learning with Gone Fishin’ games. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), in partnership with Pubbly, a digital education company, created five interactive games that engage and educate students on marine fisheries conservation. Jump in and make a splash this school year with interactive games today at FloridaFishing.Pubbly.com.

Take a virtual fishing trip, match habitats with Florida fish species, remove trash and invasive lionfish from a reef, learn proper fish handling techniques and complete a virtual fish dissection. Games are geared for fourth grade and up but can be enjoyed by students and adults of all ages. These activities bring marine science right to your fingertips, providing accessible education to your home or classroom and tips to use when you head out on your own saltwater fishing trips.

Learn more about FWC’s saltwater outreach and education programs at MyFWC.com/Marine by clicking “Outreach & Education Programs.” For questions, contact Marine@MyFWC.com or 850-487-0554.

Your purchase of fishing equipment, motorboat fuel and a fishing license supports aquatic education and outreach efforts. Learn more at MyFWC.com/SFR

You just read:

Get hooked on marine conservation with interactive games

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.