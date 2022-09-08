Get hooked on marine conservation with interactive games

As students return to the classroom for the new school year, educators and parents can encourage continued learning with Gone Fishin’ games. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), in partnership with Pubbly, a digital education company, created five interactive games that engage and educate students on marine fisheries conservation. Jump in and make a splash this school year with interactive games today at FloridaFishing.Pubbly.com.

Take a virtual fishing trip, match habitats with Florida fish species, remove trash and invasive lionfish from a reef, learn proper fish handling techniques and complete a virtual fish dissection. Games are geared for fourth grade and up but can be enjoyed by students and adults of all ages. These activities bring marine science right to your fingertips, providing accessible education to your home or classroom and tips to use when you head out on your own saltwater fishing trips.

Learn more about FWC’s saltwater outreach and education programs at MyFWC.com/Marine by clicking “Outreach & Education Programs.” For questions, contact Marine@MyFWC.com or 850-487-0554.

Your purchase of fishing equipment, motorboat fuel and a fishing license supports aquatic education and outreach efforts. Learn more at MyFWC.com/SFR