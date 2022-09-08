ERP Market Research Report | USD $117.09 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR 10.0%

Enterprise Resource Planning

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global ERP market based on component, deployment model, enterprise size, industry vertical, and region.

PORTLAND, OR , UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rapid transformation of modern business models and increase in application of ERP solutions in small & medium enterprises are anticipated to pave the way for multiple opportunities in the next few years. Increase in need for operational efficiency and transparency in business processes, surge in adoption of cloud and mobile applications, and rise in demand for ERP software from small & medium enterprises drive the growth of the global enterprise resource planning market.

The global ERP market share is $43.72 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $117.09 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 10.0% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, value chain, top segments, key investment pockets, regional scenarios, and competitive landscape.

By component, the software segment contributed to the highest share in 2020, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the total ERP market share, and is expected to maintain its lead during the forecast period. However, the services segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 10.7% from 2021 to 2030.

By region, North America held the highest share in 2020, contributing to more thanone-third of the total market. However, the region across Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period. The report also includes an analysis of the market across Europe and LAMEA.

By deployment model, the on-premise segment accounted for the largest market share, contributing to nearly half of the global Enterprise resource planning market in 2020.However, the cloud segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 11.6% from 2021 to 2030. The report also includes an analysis of the hybrid model segment.

Major market players such as - NetSuite Inc., Infor, Sage Group Plc., Unit4,Oracle Corporation,Syspro, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE, and TOTVS S.A.

Covid-19 Scenario:

• The Enterprise resource planning market had a positive impact due to the outbreak of Covid-19. There was an increase in demand for cloud-based ERP software in the market to endure the disruption in the business operations. ERP software helped organizations to continue their operations smoothly and efficiently while working remotely.

• Factors such as rise in demand for ERP solutions that are hosted or managed on the cloud, increase in trend of digital transformation in businesses, and increase in challenges caused by supply chain disruptions in the manufacturing sector have improved the demand in the global ERP software market during the pandemic.

• Furthermore, in the post-pandemic era, businesses will concentrate on technologies that will aid in prior planning and limit the impact of such disasters in the future. This is anticipated to increase the demand for ERP solutions in the coming years.

Key drivers that are propelling the growth of the market included in the report. Additionally, challenges and restraining factors that are likely to curb the growth of the market are put forth by the analysts to prepare the manufacturers for future challenges in advance.

The market numbers are verified by means of numerous data triangulation techniques. Additionally, reliable industry journals, accurate press releases from trade association, and government websites have also been revised for producing exclusive industry insights.

