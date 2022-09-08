Tech Firm Spotlight Studios Announces Rebrand as Part of 10-Year Anniversary
Spotlight Studios has been at the forefront of website innovation for the past 10 yearsMANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spotlight Studios, a multi-dimensional internet and website platforming service, announced today it has rebranded. The rebranding comes as the internet solutions company has just completed its first decade in the field. The effort to change the company’s presence is more than just a simple aesthetic tune-up; it also intended to clarify the company’s message and values.
“For us, the team behind Spotlight Studios, this is more than a basic spice-up of our brand,” said co-founder Ashley Hammond. “Instead of just digitally remodeling our internet space, we plan on taking advantage of the momentum that the changes bring to sharpen the company’s mission and values. We are trying to create and calibrate the correct atmosphere that fits our company’s ethos.”
Spotlight Studios specialises in website hosting, website design, SEO (Search Engine Optimisation), PPC (Pay-Per-Click), DNS (Domain Name System) management, 2D/3D animation and many more online solutions. These kinds of services are the main latticework of the internet and clients rely on them to function properly and smoothly.
For instance, a new field that the company now provides solutions in is crypto and blockchain services (often referred to as Web3). One of these services is blockchain domains, where Spotlight Studios will acquire and manage a Web3 domain for its clients. A classic domain address that is more recognisable to the layman may be .org or .com. The need for a crypto domain can stem from a desire to better secure a company’s identity, image and recognition or to receive cryptocurrency payments. Depending on a client’s needs, the domain could be .wallet, .bitcoin, .NFT or .ETH (for Ethereum). Spotlight Studios helps its clients tap into this new arena by integrating cryptocurrency payment solutions into e-commerce websites and helping secure blockchain domains.
Hammond and co-founder Peter Chapman graduated from The University of Bradford in the United Kingdom and established Spotlight Studios in 2011 to help clients with website development.
They originally steered the company to create websites but eventually grew into a creative digital agency, helping to not only create websites but to market and manage them. Being founded nearly 11 years ago enabled Spotlight Studios to be at the forefront of WordPress development, as it was during this period that WordPress emerged from its humble beginnings as a blogging platform into what is now viewed as a the most popular CMS (Content Management System) in the world. WordPress development and support currently represents more than 50% of the work undertaken annually by Spotlight Studios. It has helped over 350 customers improve their online vitality and presence. Spotlight Studios currently manages over 200 accounts, servicing them with its swath of internet services. The company is based in the UK but has many international clients reaching across the globe.
Over the years, Spotlight Studios has developed professional partnerships with various enterprises, including those providing education, IT and traditional marketing services. It offers these companies incentives and/or a white label service option, allowing partners to extend their service offering. White labelling is any product or service provided by one company that other companies rebrand and market to their own customers.
