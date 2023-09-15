Submit Release
BONITA SPRINGS, VERMONT, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Twilight IT Solutions wins the Best Startup of the Year award

Chennai Sep 7th 2023

In the recent FICCI (Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry) Be First 2023 event in Chennai, India, Twilight IT Solutions Limited from Puducherry, emerged as the winner in the category of the best startup of the year. This award is in recognition of Twilight’s contribution to the skills development in the latest & emerging technologies (such as AI/ML) as well as contributing to rural workforce development (up-skilling & cross-skilling). The event had participants from various industries, government bodies, large companies, senior government officials, startups, eminent entrepreneurs & investors.

Twilight CEO Mr. Thiruvengadam Krishnasamy along with veterans from the industry, participated in a fascinating panel discussion “Why Start-ups Fail? Start-up Storm” which generated significant interest and discussion among the audience, start-up community & aspiring entrepreneurs.

Twilight IT Solutions India Private Limited, is conveniently located in Puducherry (aka Pondicherry), the French Riviera of the east. Twilight IT Solutions is a boutique IT services provider specializing in digital transformation servicing global clients. With a vibrant & young workforce, Twilight offers a full range of IT solutions, from development to ongoing support with an agile mindset. Twilight excels in product development, technology selection & support, cloud migration, and web and mobile apps using the latest technologies. Twilight is a key contributor to the rural workforce upskilling journey via its learning ecosystem, powered by strong IT project delivery & product development expertise.

