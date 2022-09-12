What is "SINSO Netwrok", a Web3.0 project invested by Yusaku Maezawa, a close business partner of Elon Musk?

Shortly thereafter, we learned that Yusaku Maezawa would be investing in SINSO, a Web 3.0 project with a valuation of $150 million. So what exactly is the SINSO project? We would like to share with you the results of our in-depth investigation. Yusaku Maezawa, SINSO Network Investor, is also a close business partner of Elon Musk, the world's richest man and founder of Tesla and Space X. He has announced plans to be the first private citizen to travel to the moon for a week aboard Space X's Stars

Soon after, we learned that Yusaku Maezawa invested in the web3.0 project SINSO Network at a valuation of 150 million.

Beta.B Global PR was formed in 2018 to provide services as a DAO focused on the cryptocurrency space” — Ryan Kamal

TOKYO, JAPAN, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When you hear the name Yusaku Maezawa, you may immediately think of the famous Japanese brand ZOZO. He is also the first Japanese private citizen to travel into space. Yusaku Maezawa is also a close business partner of Elon Musk, the world's richest man and founder of Tesla and Space X. He has announced plans to be the first private citizen to travel to the moon for a week aboard Space X's Starship, a super-large rocket, in 2023. He is also planning to be the first private citizen to orbit the moon for a week aboard Space X's Starship in 2023.

（The original article link is here: https://prtimes.jp/main/html/rd/p/000000004.000037514.html）

On May 30, 2022, Yusaku Maezawa, President and CEO of ZOZO, called for the launch of a DAO (Autonomous Decentralized Organization) based on Web 3.0, a decentralized network, on his Twitter @yousuck2020 . In just one month, more than 220k people applied to become members. His influence in Japan is as big as Elon Mask.

On August 22, 2022, it was reported that Yusaku Maezawa will sell 8.6 billion yen worth of ZOZO shares he owns. （Reference article: https://www.itmedia.co.jp/business/articles/2208/23/news138.html ）Shortly thereafter, we learned that Yusaku Maezawa has invested in SINSO Network, a Web 3.0 project with a valuation of $150 million. So what exactly is the SINSO Network project? We would like to share with you the results of our detailed research on it. (Reference article: https://twitter.com/mz_cryptos/status/1565581138592432128?s=21&t=0VwXzgQcBfwum-itqzgq6w）



What is Web3.0

Web3 (also known as Web 3.0) is an idea for a new iteration of the World Wide Web which incorporates concepts such as decentralization, blockchain technologies, and token-based economics.



What is SINSO Network

Launched in December 2020, the SINSO Network project is a middle layer infrastructure that focused on distributed data cache network and distributed autonomous organization (DAO) of data, which is essential for Web 3.0. It will simplify data storage, improve efficiency, and enable self-managed personal data in the future.

For companies and projects, SINSO Getway® is a highly efficient, low-cost, and convenient distributed data storage tool. Projects can choose their own data storage network, such as Filecoin, Arweave, or the SINSO Main Network. The tool is available with API Code on the official website (https://www.sinso.io).

For individual data storage users, SINSO DataLand is a tool for managing personal data assets. You can convert some or all of your personal valuable data into data NFTs with a single click. These Data NFTs can be traded, allowing individual users to capitalize on their data and profit from their Data.

For technology developers and marketers, the SINSO DAC is open to anyone who wants to participate, perform tasks, and contribute to the overall ecosystem for a reasonable reward. If you do a job on the SINSO DAC( decentralized autonomous corporation ) you can earn rewards from SINSO DAC. Individuals who join SINSO DAC are called #Sonior. For more information and to apply, please visit the official SINSO website at https://www.sinso.io/sonior .



What problems can SINSO solve for Web 2.0 and Web 3.0?

1）Centralized Storage

Lack of data ownership and control

Vulnerable to network attacks

Increasing storage cost...

Privacy being exploited

Our data is constantly monitored and utilized

Data ownership and data operation rights are blurred

Data silos

Reusable data cannot be traded, nor create more value

Tragedy of the data storage Commons

2）Prevent data loss

• Data is stored on different nodes to prevent data loss through data redundancy.

3）Low storage cost

• Use of smart contracts reduces administrative costs

4）Strong privacy protection

• All links of the storage network can be encrypted.

5）Facilitate data governance

• Decentralized networks open up possibilities for data governance.



With the industry slogan " NO Layer2, NO Web3.0", SINSO is a Layer 2 project, but different from Ethereum's Layer 2 project. As an intermediate layer infrastructure, it supports efficient and low-cost interoperability between DApps at Layer 3 and the distributed data storage network at the base layer. Layer 2 technology can be thought of as a framework built on top of the foundation that corrects many of the limitations of the first tier foundation. With a solid foundation and the right framework, innovators can build the future of Web 3.0 quickly and efficiently.



SINSO's token economy model

Extremely powerful token economy model.SINSO tokens are not just tokens that are bought and sold on exchanges. SINSO's business model is innovative and SINSO differs from the traditional Web 2.0 business model of developing a technology, selling it to customers and making sales. As the SINSO miner and eco-project grows, so does the demand for SINSO tokens in the market. Along with this, the total supply of SINSO tokens will decrease (SINSO will keep burning SINSO tokens in the future during ecological applications and circulation). According to the laws of economics, the price grows when the supply decreases and the demand increases.

The ecological uses of SINSO tokens are as follows:

1. Staked to preserve the vPoS consensus of the SINSO network;

2. Used as the guarantee fee to guarantee the selected node;

3. As a guarantee and commission for the provision of resource services;

4. As a transaction fee paid to use the network;

5. Can be used to purchase resource services;

6. Can be used for the election and voting of the on-chain governance mechanism, which is reflected in the SINSO DAC system where proposals are voted on;

7. In the DAC system, it is used as incentive money to be distributed to successful contributors;



More Informations plese check the social offical accounts：

Website: https://www.sinso.io

Twitter: https://twitter.com/sinsonetwork

Telegram Global: https://t.me/sinsonetwork

Medium: https://sinsonetwork.medium.com

Mail: partner@sinso.io