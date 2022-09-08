Primary School Teacher Author Mary Mills Releases Her Book “David’s Grannies”
EINPresswire.com/ -- In today’s world where people live in a multicultural society - racial and cultural discrimination are still present. Mary Mills invites you to discuss differences between the races and cultures in a positive way. Her experience as a Primary school teacher who has taught many children from different ethnic and cultural backgrounds gives her wide understanding of people from different walks of life. She also raised two mixed-race children herself. She wanted to write a book that could be read with a class of children or individuals and discussed and which would be easy for children to read by themselves, hoping to promote understanding of other lives.
This book is intended to describe the relationship between David, a young mixed-race boy, and his two grannies - one white and one black. One gran is a single grandmother, quite young and modern. The Jamaican grandmother is more traditional, with children still at home and who has a house full of children where David feels welcome and included. Her main reason for writing this book was to help raise discussion among parents, teachers, and children about race relations.
About the Author
Mary Mills is a mum and grandmother and was a Primary school teacher for decades. Aside from being a Primary school teacher, she founded the Starfish Foundation, a non-profit organization which helps the standards of living of children, young people, and women in rural and semi-urban communities in Uganda by empowering and strengthening their livelihoods and households for sustainability. Most of the sale profits of her books - published by BookTrail - will go directly to her Foundation. If you are interested in buying her book, just visit Amazon.com or you may click this link, https://www.amazon.com/Davids-Grannies-Mary-Mills/dp/1637672160/.
Luna Harrington
