Raju Ramanathan’s “Preventing Bullying” Participates in the Manila International Book Fair 2022
Writers’ Branding showcases Raju Ramanathan’s manual for teachers to bullying prevention and response in the MIBF 2022PEMBERTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Represented by Writers’ Branding, Raju Ramanathan’s “Preventing Bullying: A Manual for Teachers in Promoting Global Educational Harmony,” alongside his other title, “Souls from Mercury,” will be showcased at Booth 53, SMX Convention Center Manila on September 15-18, 2022 for the largest and longest-running book fair in the Philippines, the Manila International Book Fair 2022.
Raju Ramanathan co-authors "Preventing Bullying: A Manual for Teachers in Promoting Global Educational Harmony" with Christina Theophilos. A product of The Glory of Education, this comprehensive guide helps teachers combat the different forms of bullying should it happen in school. “Preventing Bullying” incorporates a seven-step Bullying Prevention Model, which identifies the signs of bullying, takes the necessary actions from prevention to intervention, and cultivates a healthy classroom.
Truly a book instrumental to a harmonious school environment and positive student relationships, “Preventing Bullying” is the 2022 Pacific Book Awards winner for Best Education.
Authors Raju Ramanathan and Christina Theophilos are one with The Glory of Education on a mission to promote global educational harmony by creating heartfelt experiences necessary to strengthen student relationships, experience empathy, and practice conflict resolution. This purpose continues to live on as “Preventing Bullying: A Manual for Teachers in Promoting Global Educational Harmony” travels across the globe and participates in the Manila International Book Fair 2022.
