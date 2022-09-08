TCT’s Compliance Management Tool Now Integrates with Your Third-party Systems

TCT Portal’s API allows compliance customers to import or export certain data to or from their other systems.

ROCHESTER, MI, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Total Compliance Tracking (TCT) is about to offer third-party integrations with its compliance management software, TCT Portal. The API integration will connect TCT Portal with various third party platforms that TCT’s customers use for functionality such as reporting, ticket management, and analysis. The new API functionality promises to elevate the compliance tool’s value to organizations and empower them to use data at the next level.

TCT Portal’s API will allow customers to import or export certain data to or from their other systems. By pulling data from TCT’s system, organizations can integrate status updating from the live SaaS tool capabilities and provide that information to various platforms. The integration automates a multitude of duplicative tasks.

The API allows customers to:

Integrate compliance status information with their analytics reports for internal tracking.

Display the state of their existing compliance tracks on internal dashboards that they share with other interested parties.

View summary level information.

Pull task and status information into their internal ticketing system.

Mark an item as done within their system and send a trigger for TCT Portal to mark it as complete.

Additionally, customers can automatically import both written explanations and evidence for requirements straight into TCT Portal.

Not only does this capability reduce manual effort, it also dramatically improves the consistency of evidence delivery. By integrating your systems and automating data transmission, you don’t have to deal with human error. There’s less hunting around for misdelivered evidence, and more time just doing what you need to.

“TCT Portal is the only truly end-to-end compliance management system we know of that can streamline and automate any compliance standard for all of the players involved in a compliance engagement,” said TCT Founder, Adam Goslin. “So it’s really something when we can say that we’re releasing a new feature we’ve had our sights on for years.”

Total Compliance Tracking says its mission is to make compliance management suck less for everyone involved in the industry — whether they need to be compliant, are helping clients become compliant, or are assessing the compliance of organizations. The new API is TCT’s latest contribution to that mission.

FULLY TESTED FOR SECOND-TO-NONE SECURITY

If not thoroughly vetted, APIs can be potential data breach points. TCT made it their highest priority to ensure their customers’ organizations are protected by running extensive security testing of the architecture of the API integration. Both internal and external security reviews were conducted to ensure that the software is secure.

“The cool part about TCT is hearing from our customers firsthand the new features they’d like to see,” Goslin said. “Our customers are as invested into TCT Portal as we are, and that says something about the platform we’ve built. It’s a great privilege to turn those requests into reality, and to provide compliance professionals with a continually innovative product.”

TCT’s new API is ideal for Assessors, Consultants, hosting providers, any company that needs to maintain compliance. This is not a beta release. The API is fully functional and available to all customers. Existing clients can contact the TCT Support Team for additional information about leveraging the new API functionality.

ABOUT TOTAL COMPLIANCE TRACKING

Total Compliance Tracking (TCT) is dedicated to making compliance management suck less. Since 2013, TCT has served the security and compliance community by providing both a SaaS-based compliance management platform called TCT Portal and hands-on consulting.

TCT Portal is an end-to-end software solution that automates all the heavy lifting of a compliance engagement. It was built by security and compliance people, for security and compliance people — incorporating decades of in-depth, hands-on compliance management expertise. The platform organizes every aspect of compliance engagements and typically cuts manual labor in half. TCT Portal serves any company subject to compliance, those serving those dealing with compliance challenges and Assessment Firms.

The consulting team has multiple decades of combined hands-on experience in every facet of security and compliance management. TCT’s compliance consulting provides confidence and peace of mind in the midst of an overwhelming compliance engagement. The consultants have been in the trenches and know what it’s like to try to manage security and compliance efforts while under-resourced or under-experienced.

TCT can provide consulting services and software packages for virtually any compliance regulation, including PCI-DSS, SOC, HIPAA, NIST, ISO, and CMMC.

