Falcon Autotech and Alstef Group Announce Global Technology Partnership for Parcel Sortation Solutions

Falcon Autotech and Alstef Group Partnership Announcement

NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Falcon Autotech, a leading supplier of Intralogistics automation solutions, and Alstef Group, an expert in comprehensive baggage handling solutions and parcel automation integration announce a strategic technology partnership for parcel sorting solutions. As part of an exclusive distribution agreement, Alstef Group will exclusively expand the deployment of Falcon Autotech’s Cross-belt sorter range to specific geographies. Falcon Autotech’s Cross Belt Sorter (CBS) range includes a linear CBS and a loop CBS option. With proven features, such as automatic item centering, flexible chute positioning, wireless data communication, real-time video coding, and variable electric discharge, the Falcon CBS range is one of the fastest and smoothest sortation systems available in the market.

Falcon Autotech’s cutting-edge solutions provide high-speed sortation systems for small, medium, and large fulfilment centers, distribution centers, and sorting facilities. Alstef Group specializes in the installation and integration of modular, scalable parcel sortation automation systems. It was important for Alstef Group to select a partner whose technology is industry leading and is proven in the market.

This partnership will unlock greater avenues for Alstef Group and Falcon to help organizations automate their warehouse operations and increase efficiency. Falcon Autotech’s innovative solutions will help empower Alstef Group to leverage its integration and software expertise in its core markets.

About Falcon:

Falcon Autotech is a global intralogistics automation solutions company. With over 10 years of experience, Falcon has worked with some of the most innovative brands in E-Commerce, CEP, Fashion, Food/FMCG, Auto, and Pharmaceutical Industries. With our proprietary software and robust hardware integration capabilities, Falcon designs, manufactures, supplies, implements, and maintains world-class warehouse automation systems globally. Falcon’s strong research and development team and the continuous focus on innovation reflect our strong solution line around Sortation, Robotics, Conveying, Vision Systems, and IoT. Falcon has done over 1,800 installations across 15 countries on 4 continents.

About Alstef:

With over 60 years of experience, Alstef Group designs integrate, and support automated turnkey solutions for the airport, intralogistics, and parcel markets. Its mission is to create intelligent solutions that not only meet the needs of its customers but also provide them with the long-term benefits of a tailor-made automated system that is efficient, scalable, and innovative.

Across more than 10 countries and with installed systems on all five continents, Alstef Group has around 800 employees within its three business units: Alstef Automation, BA Systèmes, and Glidepath. The group generated revenue of €163.4 million in 2021.

Website: https://www.falconautotech.com/falcon-autotech-announces-technology-partnership-with-alstef-group/