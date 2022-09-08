YNSITU, a portal dedicated to language courses abroad, lands in Latin America and aims to create 200 jobs in one year

At Ynsitu, users have access to 96% of all available accredited language schools worldwide, allowing them to study up to 21 different languages.

MADRID, MADRID, SPAIN, September 8, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- 6 million people travel abroad to study languages every year. Of these, an increasing number come from Latin American countries, which have become one of the booming markets in the international education industry, especially Mexico, Colombia, Chile, Argentina and Brazil. To make it easier for users to organize their language courses abroad at the best price and in the safest way, the Spanish entrepreneur, Chema Pascual, founder and owner of Newlink Education (which today is the third largest Spanish agency in this market), decided to create Ynsitu, the world's first marketplace dedicated to language courses abroad.At the beginning of 2022, Ynsitu has landed in Latin America strongly believe in the potential of this continent. Ynsitu currently has a team of Educational Advisors in Colombia, Mexico and Nicaragua to help Latin American users make the best choice among the 12,935 language courses available in 44 countries at www.ynsitu.com . Apart from this orientation service, this team of professionals provides full support to students with the process of enrollment in the school of their choice, helps them to book accommodation among the thousands of options available on the website, and follows up with the student to support them with anything they may need before and during their stay abroad. A helpdesk is available 24 hours per day and every day of the year. Additionally, for students who need a visa to travel abroad, Ynsitu has agreements with the best visa agencies from each country to help them with the processes.Ynsitu is planning rapid growth and expansion in the Americas and it is currently in the process of recruiting professionals in the areas of educational consulting, admissions & enrollments, 24-hour support, computer programming, marketing and finance specialists in Latin America and North America. The company's goal is to have a team of 200 professionals in Argentina, Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Nicaragua, Mexico, the United States and Canada in the next 12 months. Those interested in applying for a position to work at Ynsitu can do so through https://www.ynsitu.com/en/work-with-us/

