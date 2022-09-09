Aloe Vera Gel Market to Reach US$621.4 million by 2027: IndustryARC
Property of Aloe Vera Gel to Combat and Prevent Skin Wrinkles, and Aging effects have Allowed the Aloe Vera Gel Market to Space.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Aloe Vera Gel Market size is estimated to reach $621.4 million by 2027. Furthermore, it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% over the forecast period of 2022-2027.Aloe vera gel has been used by mankind in various forms for multiple purposes. Aloe vera as a food ingredient has been used to treat high blood sugar and to reduce the chances of gastric ulceration. Additionally, aloe vera is a mucopolysaccharide that would help in intestinal motility and glutathione reductase. Furthermore, aloe vera has been extensively used by the personal care industry and cosmeceuticals owing to its excellent moisturizing properties, thereby, helping in reducing incidences of wrinkles and acne. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key Takeaways:
1. Geographically, Asia-Pacific held a dominant market share in the year 2021. It is owing to the predominant position of producing aloe vera in parts of India and China, which gives it an exclusive benefit. Further, the demand for using aloe-Vera has been profound owing to various medicinal benefits and ayurvedic preferences. However, North America is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities in the projected period of 2022-2027 owing to better nutraceutical industry growth along with ayurvedic use.
2. Various health benefits of aloe vera gel such as antibacterial, antiviral, and antiseptic properties; the ability to accelerate wound healing, reduce dental plaque and help treat mouth ulcers; positive laxative effects; and the ability to improve skin and prevent wrinkles are the plausible driver for the market. However, sensitive conditions to incur/ grow aloe vera plantation has been a limiting factor.
3. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats will be provided in the Aloe Vera Gel Market Report.
Segmental Analysis:
1. Aloe vera gel has been an excellent skin healer and provides protection against skin burn. Aloe vera acts as a protective layer of the skin and helps replenish its moisture. Regions such as Australia receive an additional 7% solar UV intensity, while also receiving 15% more UV than Europeans.
2. Natural or green beauty has been a growing discipline within the Cosmeceutical Industry. Green beauty is anything and everything which is sourced using ethical and sustainable practices, without relying on animal cruelty. Aloe Vera gel has been extensively used to prevent wrinkles and acne. Since aloe vera is rich in anti-inflammatory properties it can kill and fight against acne-causing bacteria.
3. As per a report by Herbal Medicines, aloe vera gel contains around 200 active substances primarily including vitamins, minerals, enzymes, and polysaccharides. All the said components work together to provide the desired result. Aloe vera gel is a powerful anti-inflammatory that can help in treating various forms of health complaints, including constipation-colic, and high blood pressure issues.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Aloe Vera Gel industry are -
1. LILY OF THE DESERT ORGANIC ALOECEUTICALS
2. Aloe Farms Inc.
3. Terry Laboratories Inc.
4. Foodchem International Cooperation
5. Natural Aloe Costa Rica S.A.
