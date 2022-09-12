Organic Apple Juice Market Size to Boost US$5,781 million By 2027 | CAGR 3.3% - IndustryARC
Increased customer desire for organic products and daily lifestyle changes are key drivers propelling the global organic apple juice market.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the global organic apple juice market size is estimated to reach $5,781 million by 2027. Furthermore, it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 3.3% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Many essential micronutrients, such as vitamin C, vitamin B, ascorbic acid, and minerals may be found in organic apple juice. The key factor driving the growth of the global apple juice market is the rising demand for apple juice due to its multiple health advantages. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key Takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the organic apple juice market highlights the following areas -
1. Geographically, the North American segment will dominate the market about the rising consumption of coffee in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, giving rise to the production of organic apple juice in this region, and the growing penetration of various products globally are all driving global market revenue growth.
2. During the forecast period 2022-2027, growing consumer preference towards organic products and the rising number of product launches and expansion among manufacturers to expand the growth of organic juice are some of the factors driving the Organic Apple Juice Market.
3. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats will be provided in the Global Organic Apple Juice Market Report.
Segmental Analysis:
1. The Global Organic Apple Juice market based on end-users can be further segmented into Commercial, Household, and Others. And for its widespread applicability in the foodservice and retail industries, the household category held the most significant market share in 2021. In addition, the industry is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment, with a GAGR of 4.8%.
2. The Global Organic Apple Juice market, based on the form, can be further segmented into Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Departmental and convenience stores, Specialty Stores, Online Sales Channels, and Others. In 2021, the hypermarket or supermarkets category will have the most market share. However, during the forecast period 2022-2027, the market's departmental and convenience stores segment is anticipated to account for the fastest CAGR of 4.5%.
3. The Global Organic Apple Juice market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. In 2021, North America generated the most revenue, accounting for more than 36% of total revenue, and is anticipated to continue throughout the projection period.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the organic apple juice industry are -
1. Martinelli's Gold Medal
2. Eden Foods
3. Manzana Products
4. TreeTop
5. Mott's
