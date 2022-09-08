What is HAMI

Hami Network Logo The Ecosystem Hami Launchpad logo

HAMI also has Decentralized Crypto Projects, which include NFT Marketplace, Decentralized Exchange, Launchpad, Token Generator.

An investor friendly Launchpad built for Everyone. Launch your Project or Create your own cryptocurrency using Hami Launchpad” — Hami Network

DIERA, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HAMI, also known as Hybrid Autonomous Monetary Infrastructure, is a Blockchain-based project which helps Anyone to Invest, Send or Receive Crypto Instantly without any technical knowledge. HAMI also has Decentralized Crypto Projects, which include NFT Marketplace, Decentralized Exchange, Launchpad, Token Generators, etc. HAMI's Ultimate goal is to Create its own Blockchain Network known as Hami Network.

Hami Pay

Accept Cryptocurrency as mode of payment

A payment gateway that has been engineered to secure your fund transaction and easily accept cryptocurrency as payment across the Globe.

HAMI Wallet

Send & Receive Cryptocurrency

A wallet that has been designed to be the best inclass experience and ease of use to transfer fund, Buy and Sell cryptocurrencies using P2P or Direct Payment methods.

Hami Launchpad

Investor friendly Launchpad were any one can kickstart their web3 projects easily. Participate in Sales easily

Hami Network

Fast & Secure Transactions

A blockchain that provides instant transactions with High-security, Hami is designed in a way that it will be easy to use for general public without any hazzle. no more lost seed phrase, no more lost wallets.

Introducing the Hami Token ($HAMI)

We are excited to announce that we will be launching the Hami Token (BEP20). Seeding round A will be available on HAMI Launchpad from August 19th to September 8th 2022, which will be the default mode of payment in the Hami Ecosystem that uses the BSC Network.

This token will give its holders special privileges, including but not limited to access to exclusive content and discounts on services across the BSC Network, so read on if you want to learn more about this new development.

The Hami Coin will be used to pay for fees, gas, and other charges within the ecosystem. You can also use it to buy, sell, or trade goods and services within the ecosystem. You can also purchase tickets of various types, including airplanes and peer-to-peer rides with drivers from around the world.

We are constantly working to improve our blockchain technology, providing even more opportunities for you to get involved in this innovative platform.

How does it work?

The ecosystem uses the BSC Network to function, and $HAMI is used to pay for goods and services within the ecosystem. When you make a purchase using HAMI, the transaction is processed on the BSC Network, and HAMI is transferred from your wallet to the merchant's wallet.

Merchants can then use $HAMI to pay for their own goods and services, or they can convert it back to their local currency. You will be able to withdraw $HAMI at any time by making a withdrawal request. And best of all, there are no hidden fees or charges.

What are the benefits for you?

The Hami Token ($HAMI) is a next-generation payment solution to securely pay for online purchases & make transactions. The key benefits of using the HAMI Token:

- Reducing transaction fees: By using HAMI instead of paying with BTC or ETH, users will be able to avoid transaction fees and gas costs that would otherwise eat into their profits.

- Easier conversion rates: Hami's collaboration with global markets means that we can provide exchange rates for a vast number of currencies, eliminating worries about missing out on market fluctuations.

- Simplified accounting: With our smart contract-based platform, there are no lengthy calculations required to calculate revenue, revenue share, and expenses; everything is already laid out for you at the time of purchase.

In addition, no manual inputs are necessary; all data inputted by the user can be viewed transparently through smart contracts.

What comes next?

The Hami ecosystem is a hybrid platform that uses the BSC Network to provide its services. Next, we are going to introduce Hami Launchpad and many more amazing tools that will fascinate you.

The HAMI will be used to pay for all fees associated with the use of the Hami ecosystem, including but not limited to transactions, storage, and CPU usage. In addition, HAMI will be used to reward users for their contributions to the ecosystem.

The Hami Token is an excellent opportunity for individuals, startups, and early-stage companies to gain access to the latest in technology, funding, and business resources. Register now and join us on this journey towards success!

HAMI Introduction Video