An Exclusive Offering, Villa Soreli is Reimagining An Escape to the Bahamas

Brand new bespoke oceanfront luxury villa rental in Rainbow Bay, Eleuthera is leading the vacation getaways and offerings in the Bahamas

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Villa Soreli, the leading rental hotspot in Eleuthera, Bahamas today announced its bookings are officially open through July 2023.

The oceanfront luxury vacation home officially opened in October 2021, and has recently completed a one-of-a-kind renovation adding the most coveted picturesque backdrop for its guests.

The villa is fully furnished, with a full kitchen that includes an espresso machine for mornings on the back deck overlooking the ocean, activity gear for snorkeling, and a tandem kayak. Complimentary bottles of wine are also amongst other items exclusively provided for Villa Soreli’s guests. “Villa Soreli is about experience, and we have a guests-first mentality,” said founders and owners Toni and Alex Zancan. “When guests book with us, they are guaranteed an experience of a lifetime that will be worth writing home about. Everything on our property was designed with the utmost detail in mind such as privacy, seclusion and high touch finishes.”

Situated between the Atlantic Ocean and the Caribbean Sea, and with over 40 5-star ratings on Airbnb, Villa Soreli is sure to exceed its visitors’ expectations. With nightly rates starting at $270, this exclusive island destination is located at the intersection of luxury and convenience—both for your pockets and desired vacation needs. At Villa Soreli you can enhance your stay by requesting a private dining experience with one of our local chefs, a private couples massage by the pool deck, start your morning off with a yoga lesson in the backyard facing the ocean or book a day out on the ocean sailing with our preferred Captain of the seas. Our Villa Soreli team works with a wide range of local vendors within our community to provide an above the line experience for our guests, making your stay an unforgettable one.

About Villa Soreli

Villa Soreli, offers a unique lodging experience for all its guests. Whether vacation-goers are looking for a temporary escape to paradise or celebrating a special occasion, this magical location is designed to meet their needs. Located in Eleuthera, Bahamas it is approximately 250 miles east of the Florida coast, and 50 miles east of Nassau, the capital of The Bahamas.