Pulsar Circuits Launches Production of Top Quality Radio Frequency Microwave Components
EINPresswire.com/ -- With the ever-advancing technology of electronic devices, radio frequency microwave components are one of the most demanded products in the printed circuit board manufacturing industry.
Pulsar Circuits, a leading manufacturer of printed circuit boards and radio frequency (R/F) boards, has recently launched production of radio frequency microwave components that have application in a wide range of electronic devices. The company is no stranger neither to the industry nor delivering electrical components with quality and performance. It has been manufacturing and supplying metal core PCBs and R/F boards to some of the leading electronic companies in the U.S. and Canada, and with this new launch, it aims to expand its network and help clients push the technological limits of their products.
Radio frequency microwave components are R/F circuit boards that operate at a frequency of 2GHz and above. They have applications in a wide range of electronic devices where there is a requirement for receiving or transmitting radio signals for communication. Pulsar Circuits’ R/F and microwave boards have been used in satellite television devices, global positioning systems (GPS) and navigation systems, air traffic radar, smartphones and cell phones, wireless computer networks, radio signal receivers and transmitters, vehicle audio systems, digital microwave, and others. The company’s microwave PCB manufacturing capabilities include yellow, black, and white silkscreen with black, white, and green epoxy solder mask with other colors upon request. It also offers Rogers and Taconic materials in one or two layers with immersion silver or immersion gold finishes.
Pulsar Circuits specializes in developing radio frequency microwave components to the specifications of clients. Manufacturers involved in the design or fabrication of devices that use these microwave parts can benefit from partnering with the company by having access to components without any compromise on quality, performance, or compatibility.
During the launch, the company’s owner said, “At Pulsar Circuits our end goal is to do everything we can to meet your professional needs and do so in a way that advances your business and your business goals. We are contract manufacturers who specialize in top precision bare printed circuit boards, swift turnaround time, exemplary customer service, cost effective fabrication, and knowledgeable technical support. We are sure that you will be more than pleased with the caliber of our products and service.
About Pulsar CIrcuits: Pulsar Circuits is a leading printed circuit board manufacturer that operates from Quebec throughout Canada and the USA. It has over 20 years of experience in the PCB manufacturing industry and is committed to providing customers with the absolute best high quality circuit boards. It also specializes in LED lighting.
Media Contact
Pulsar Circuits
+1 514-630-6028
info@pulsarcircuits.com