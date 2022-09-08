Audrey Bergin Tells the Adventures of Jack and Bruno
EINPresswire.com/ -- Adventures, life lessons, and lots of laughs are the things that Audrey Bergin wants her readers to experience about her book “Jack and Bruno’s Adventures.” With her love for reading and affection for dogs, Audrey Bergin has no shortage of experiences to draw from. This book will surely make children laugh. It is about two dogs, one posh and one very bold but funny. They have adventures every day with the naughty dog getting into all sorts of hilarious antics. The older one is embarrassed but soon starts to enjoy life more, and the bold younger dog tries to behave better. Kids and adults alike will enjoy this laugh out loud book. A lot of the adventures in the book happened in real life.
One funniest excerpt from the book reads:
“Please have a little bit of decorum around the girls and cover your tummy and private parts when you are asleep. It really is a rather unpleasant sight!” said Jack.
Bruno laughed. “You worry too much, Jacko! I am a dog and I am chilled out here, man. The way I see it, if you got it, flaunt it!”
About the Author
Audrey Bergin lives near the Dublin mountains in Ireland with her three daughters and two dogs. She has done several creative writing courses and this is her first book. She loves to walk every day in the mountains with her dogs. She already published and promoted a book on Amazon, and managed to get her book in one bookstore in Dublin.
As a mother, she always reads stories to her children and encourages them to love reading. When her children tend to read funny books, she loves to hear them laugh out loud. Surely, adults and children will enjoy the adventures these dogs get up to.
If you are interested in buying her book, just visit amazon.com or you may click this website https://www.amazon.com/Jack-Brunos-Adventures-Audrey-Bergin/dp/1800941315/.
