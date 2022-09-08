Submit Release
U.S. Congressional Delegation Visits Mongolia

Ulaanbaatar – A delegation of the U.S. Congress visited Mongolia September 6-7 to meet with their Mongolian counterparts and review U.S. military cooperation activities, including efforts to support Mongolian engagement in UN Peacekeeping Operations (PKO). During the visit, the delegation met with Chief of the General Staff of the Mongolian Armed Forces Lieutenant General D. Ganzorig, Speaker of the State Great Khural G. Zandanshatar, and other members of Parliament. The group also toured the Five Hills Training Facility, where U.S. and Mongolian forces conduct joint PKO training exercises.

The U.S. Congressional delegation consisted House Armed Services Committee members Stephanie Murphy (D-FL), Scott Franklin (R-FL), Joe Wilson (R-SC), Michael Waltz (R-FL), and Kaiali’I Kahele (D-HI); House Foreign Affairs Committee members Andy Barr (R-KY), Darrell Issa (R-CA), and Claudia Tenney (R-NY); and House Homeland Security Committee member Kat Cammack (R-FL).

