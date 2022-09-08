MORET INDUSTRIES APPOINTS ZALIS TO SELL ITS ENGINEERING AFFILIATE DSEC (De Smet Engineers & Contractors)
Moret Industries Group has decided to sell its Engineering company De Smet Engineers & Contractors and has appointed Zalis to conduct the sale process.
DSEC ideal opportunity for companies looking to develop/increase EPCM capabilities in agribusiness, bio-based industry, transition energy efficiency optimization and decarbonization of existing assets”FRANCE, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Moret Industries Group (www.moretindustries.com) has decided to sell its Engineering company De Smet Engineers & Contractors (“DSEC”, www.dsengineers.com) and has appointed Zalis (www.zalis.com) to conduct the sale process
— Harry Cohen, Zalis’s partner
Moret Industries is a French family group operating in the agro-equipment business since 1868 and is offering worldwide high-performance and innovative solutions through its main brands Maguin, VetterTec, Promill, De Smet Engineers & Contractors, Fonderies de Marly and Fapmo. Moret Industries employs more than 700 employees and achieved a turnover of approx.€160M in 2021.
Olivier Dambricourt, Chairman and CEO of Moret Industries Group says “our Board has decided to refocus on its core strategic activities and to become a leading industrial equipment manufacturer and sub-systems specialist in high value-added technical process equipment with a double orientation (1) the industrial ecological transition and (2) the fluid transfer in demanding environments. Therefore, we have made the decision to sell DSEC, since the ownership of an engineering business like DSEC is not consistent with our new strategy. DSEC has been a great investment and a reliable contributor to our Group for the past 12 years”
DSEC, headquartered in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium, is a global company in engineering, procurement and construction of full plants for the agribusiness industry. DSEC enjoys an international brand recognition combining excellence in execution, safety, time & cost containment and reliability to implement complex process technologies with a focus on energy saving initiatives and sustainability.
Over the years, in addition to its traditional expertise in Sugar & Ethanol, Vegoils, Biofuels and fertilizers, DSEC has developed its offering on several ESG-driven growth areas (bio-based industries, alternative proteins & ingredients, energy efficiency & de-carbonation). Led by an experienced leadership and with a strong engineering team, DSEC has a full project management expertise (1) delivering on time within budget, (2) €20-250m Capex intensive projects (3) typically lasting from 6 months to 2 years. DSEC enjoys recurring business from industry leaders across all the industrial sectors in which it operates.
DSEC generates $40-50m in revenues with a strong execution team of 255 people out of 325 total staff.
Olivier Dambricourt, Chairman and CEO of Moret Industries Group says “We are pleased to offer a very international company, operating in over 65 countries through offices in Belgium, France, Argentina and India with an ambitious plan to develop its market reach in Africa and Asia while growing its profitability”
Dimitri de Suraÿ, CEO of DSEC, says : “Thanking Moret Industries for having been a great support for DSEC over the last 12 years , DSEC will be looking for a shareholder to accompany DSEC’s growth and development, as well as providing further opportunities to expand, while maintaining DSEC recognized excellence in terms of agility, flexibility and pragmatic approach. Together with DSEC management dedication, our wide agile talented team is eager to contribute to DSEC bright future and to exceed its business plan targets. “
Zalis is conducting a global sale process designed to attract companies seeking a fully developed company operating in six focus industries (1) Sugar & Ethanol, (2) Vegoils and derivatives, (3) De-carbonization, de-fossilization, energy efficiency (4) Bio-based chemicals, (5) Alternative proteins & ingredients (6) Agro-nutrients & fertilizers.
Harry Cohen, Zalis’s partner stated “DSEC is an ideal opportunity for companies looking to develop or increase EPCM capabilities in agribusiness with a particular focus on the bio-based industry transition, energy efficiency optimization and decarbonization/defossilization of existing assets.”
Interested parties may contact:
Zalis SAS
Zalis SAS
+1 646-421-0396
harry.cohen@zalis.com
Harry Cohen