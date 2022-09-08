Tacoma WA. Area Entrepreneur Priscilla Perez Launches Fresh Pressed Juice Company "Agabi Life"

Priscilla Perez Waterfront Market at Ruston

SEATTLE , WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What if I told you there's a magic pill or supplement that could change your life overnight? Sounds bizarre! Improbable, but not impossible! But, what if I told you the human body requires 6 essential nutrients in order to function and maintain? Now that I have your attention; in a post pandemic society, the health and nourishment of one’s immune system deems to be of the utmost importance.

Meet Priscilla Perez , a young entrepreneur from Tacoma, Washington. For the past two years, Priscilla has raised the bar in the fitness and nutrition world with the introduction of “Agabi Juices” llc. What grew out of a passion, has now turned into a necessity for great health and vitality. With four great natural flavors; Morning, Sunrise, Ruby, and the ever popular Glow, Agabi Juices has infiltrated the Northwest, in hopes of making its way out East. Before we get into the ingredients of the Juices, we must first understand the inspiration behind the brand. Priscilla, like many Americans, found herself at a job that was paying the bills; however, the career element was missing from the equation. After 14 years in retail, Priscilla knew a change was needed in order to provide a future for her two beautiful princesses, which are by far, are the upmost driving motivation behind the ultimate decision of step out on faith. And there you have it; Agabi Juices was born with Priscilla’s vision of creating a healthy drink that would not only energize the soul, but, inspire with the thought in mind, everything is possible!

There are several meanings behind the name “Agabi”, which originates from the African nation of Bekwarra, a Local Government Area in northern Cross River State, Nigeria. The initial meaning is something that is sweet and wholesome; however, Agabi life gets its origin from the Greek goddess who was known for divine love of both the physical and mental. With that being said, Priscilla adapted the name “Agabi” and added the moniker “life” as the slogan to what would become the start of a successful fresh pressed juice line. The Agabi Life brand to Priscilla, holds all the sentiments of the previous mentioned; however, for Priscilla, “Agabi” simply means faith, love, and unity.” From a bout of etyma , a friend from Pakistan, who is the creator of Astana Health and Beauty Essentials took action out of love and prepared creams and lotions that soothe and healed Priscilla's condition. It was a pivotal moment that coached Priscilla on product procurement, mean leaves, and how to prepare natures gifts of nature into life healing products. Priscilla’s heart was filled with admiration, joy, and pride that translates into every every juice that is assembled for the wellness of the masses. The simple words, “I'm proud of you, and I love you” from her parents also move mountains. And with Agabi Life , the words of encouragement have reciprocated GREATNESS! The Agabi logo is inspired by a tree in Africa called Baobab. The Baobab is considered the tree of life. A dear friend of Priscilla whom she's known since high school added the spark of inspiration by making the comparison of the Baobab tree to the obstacles and adversities Priscilla has faced and conquered.

Priscilla began operation in January, 2022 in a post pandemic market which was starving for fresh innovative products that would uplift, and most importantly, add value to their vitality. With four amazing juices (Glow, Sunrise, Ruby, and Celery), the Agabi Life brand of juices are the perfect addition to a well balanced lifestyle with no additives or preservatives. What separates the Agabi Life brand from competitors is all in the process and organic nature the juices are extracted from the fruits. Agabi Life is a hands on operation that requires Priscilla manually pressing the fruit to extract the maximum amount of liquid. Priscilla feels the natural method preserves the natural flavors, leaving the nutrients and vitamins needed that would be otherwise compromised using traditional pasteurization.

Agabi Life’s signature juice is by far the ever popular “Glow” brand that accounts for 70% of overall sales. Glow's five main ingredients include ginger, apple, lemon, spinach, and parsley which makes for an invigorating juice fortified with calcium, vitamin D, and nutrients to vitalize. Besides the delicious taste, some of the key benefits from Glow are the key fruit combinations that make it the drink of choice. Known as the “Energy Kick”, Glow features ginger - the anti-inflammatory, celery - the liver cure, spinach - relaxation, and parsley - the vitamin C and bone health supplement! What a combination that not only tastes great, but will add the extra spiff needed to navigate through the traffic of life.

Next we have the Celery brand from Agabi Life! The Celery juice is full of beneficial surprises that's sure to tantalize the taste buds. The Celery brand is 100% fresh-pressed with a blend of natural juices and condensed into a smooth savory flavor to give you the same taste as eating a fresh stalk. Many customers that suffer from diabetes find this juice as the go-to for regulating their conditions.

The Ruby Brand of Agabi Life is the crown jewel of the line with its rich color and invigorating flavor. Made from beets, pears, lemon, and ginger, the Ruby brand offers a unique blend of ingredients to offer health while energizing motor functions. Beets promote brain health, heart, and the digestive system. In addition to a well balanced diet, beet juice helps alleviate inflammation, and slows the growth of cancer cells. The addition of pears increases the body’s ability to heal and cure itself from the normal wears and tears of life. Overall, the Ruby brand is a fan favorite, and beautiful addition to the healthy lifestyle.

Last, but not least is the Sunrise brand. The Sunrise brand ingredients include carrot, pineapple, celery, ginger, and apple. With the lineup of star fruit additions, it’s no wonder that Sunrise is the choice of morning enthusiasts. Sunrise is the first drink to grab on the way to the office, and perhaps the cure for that late night hangover. The vibrant juice is the gateway to vitality with a smooth blend that is sure to jump start your day.

The Agabi Life brand is available by order through the traditional on-site vendors in the greater Seattle area .On a daily basis, orders are called in, and the Agabi Life crew are in the lab hand squeezing the ingredients to retain consistency and satisfaction in every bottle. In addition, Priscilla Perez is finalizing the website to handle mass orders and volume to ensure customer satisfaction around the globe. Agabi Life takes pride in producing their line of fresh-pressed 100% pure organic and premium juices, with no additives, preservative, or artificial flavors of any kind. With a great range of juices - (Glow, Sunrise, Ruby, and Celery), Agabi Life is in talks to bring more variation for seasonal and special occasions soon.

What's next?

As Priscilla Perez sets up shop at “Waterfront Market at Ruston” every weekend from 10-6, she envisions a day where the Agabi Life brand is available at markets nationwide. Today, the brand is available in the north west Seattle area. In addition, Priscilla has secured partnerships with several fitness facilities, the latest being with personal trainer T J Atwater who owns and operates T Force Athletics in Auburn, Washington.

Where to Purchase Agabi Life

Agabi Life announced a new location in addition to its weekly post at “Waterfront Market at Ruston” every weekend (Sat/Sun) 10-6.

* Thursdays/Fridays. Limited spots for deliveries

Online @ Agabilife.com designed by Sophia Asidilla

On Locations: Love by the Slice Baking & Catering Company owned by Cassandra Williams

1112 S. 11th Street, Tacoma, Washington 98405

Shipments Coming Soon!!

About Agabi Life

The Agabi Life brand mission is to provide juices that exceed nutritional needs while maintaining an affordable value to customers. Agabi Life juices are freshly-pressed by the staff with every step of the process cared for and monitored to ensure integrity with every bottle. Each of the four brands offer key vitamins and minerals from the freshest hand picked fruits to provide supplemental value. The juices provide a natural source of antioxidants, nutrients, dietary fibers, vitamins and minerals needed for a healthy lifestyle.

** Special Thanks to Transparent Construction LLC.

Investors Corner

The Agabi Life brand is now 8 months in operation, and from all indicators of the fresh-pressed juice market, the horizon looks promising. With fresh-pressed juice becoming the third-most consumed drink amongst adults, behind soda and coffee, the overall viability for Agabi Life is in position to increase in market shares and attainability. Agabi Life is independently owned and operated by Priscilla Perez and all production is inhouse with family and friends. Investors and partners are needed to increase production, resources, and marketing to elevate the brand to the franchise level and secure contracts throughout the continental U.S. The company seeks to create and promote great tasting, healthier, juices to vitalize the mind, body, and spirit. Welcome to Agabi Life!”

* A complete prospectus is available upon request - Interested investors should consult professional advisors.

* All photos by Sophia Asidilla

Lamont Curtis Bracy, professionally known as “Renzo” is an American author, record executive, entrepreneur, and media proprietor. Renzo is an award winning journalist and author known for creating some of the most intriguing reads on topics ranging from world views, humanitarian, socio economic, and entertainment. From contributing to the Huffington Post, Medium, and many local news organizations, Mr. Bracy has become known as an authority amongst his peers.

Agabi Life Video by Creative Director & Filmmaker Carlos Camargo / Creative24.net