HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Health received a supplement to the Navy’s Red Hill defueling plan this afternoon. Click here to read a redacted version of the defueling plan supplement submitted by the Navy.

“We are focused on ensuring that defueling takes place as quickly and safely as possible,” said Deputy Director of Environmental Health Kathleen Ho. “There is a continued threat to our aquifer and residents every day that fuel remains in the Red Hill tanks. As we review this submission, it is our full expectation that it will have the requisite amount of detail to ensure defueling work can begin.”

DOH staff are reviewing the submission and will provide further comment after review.

PDF: DOH releases updated Red Hill defueling plan