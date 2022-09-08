2nd Gen Fried Chicken Family aim to be boneless chicken specialist set foot in Fried Chicken Market with new brand

LA Chicken Logo PWF Corporation Bhd. Executive Director Mr Vincent Siah, PWC Equity Sdn Bhd CEO Alan Voon, LA Chicken Founder Lee Henyi Full House crowd of Grand Opening of LA Chicken

A new fried chicken brand L.A. Chicken starting a new chain restaurant in Selangor eyeing future expansion to South East Asian and China.

PWF Corporation Berhad (KLSE:PWF)

“Eating boneless chicken is a way of life. With our central kitchen established, we are looking to open more outlets. We welcome investors and licensees to joint venture and license the brand. ” — Alan Voon, President and CEO of PWC Equity Sdn. Bhd