Governor Newsom Announces Appointments 9.7.22

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Ana Matosantos, 46, of Sacramento, has been appointed to the State Personnel Board. Matosantos served as Cabinet Secretary in the Office of Governor Gavin Newsom from 2019 to 2022. She was President of Matosantos Consulting from 2013 to 2018 and joined the Newsom transition team in 2018. Matosantos was Director of the California Department of Finance from 2009 to 2013 and Chief Deputy Director for Budgets from 2008 to 2009. She was Deputy Legislative Secretary for Health and Human Services and Veteran Affairs in the Office of Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger from 2007 to 2008. She served in several positions at the California Health and Human Services Agency, including as Assistant Secretary for Programs and Fiscal Affairs and Associate Secretary for Legislative Affairs from 2004 to 2007. Matosantos was Human Services Consultant at the Senate Committee on Budget and Fiscal Review from 2002 to 2004. She was a Consultant at the Senate Committee on Health and Human Services from 2000 to 2002. Matosantos was a California Senate Fellow from 1999 to 2000. She is a member of the University of California Board of Regents. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $54,114. Matosantos is a Democrat.

Melinda McRae, 58, of Cypress, has been appointed Assistant Deputy Director at the Office of Communications in the State Department of Public Health. McRae has been Acting Division Chief in the Office of Public Affairs at the California Public Employees’ Retirement System since 2016. She was Assistant Director of Communications in the Office of Public Affairs at the California Department of Resources Recycling and Recovery from 2013 to 2016. McRae was Social Marketing Chief in the Media Unit at the California Department of Public Health from 2009 to 2013. She was Vice President at FleishmanHillard International Communications from 1998 to 2008. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $125,304. McRae is registered without party preference.

Hanna Azemati, 37, of Oakland, has been appointed Deputy Director of the Housing and Homelessness Division at the Department of Social Services. Azemati has been Senior Advisor at the Harvard Kennedy School of Government Performance Lab since 2021, where she held several positions between 2012 and 2019, including Program Director, Assistant Director and Harvard Kennedy School of Government Innovation Fellow. She was Senior Advisor for Human Services Policy at the New York City Mayor’s Office from 2019 to 2021. Azemati was Director of Social Innovation Financing at the New York State Governor’s Office from 2014 to 2015. She was a Fellow at Kiva Microfunds from 2009 to 2010. Azemati was a Financial Analyst at Citigroup from 2007 to 2009. She earned a Master of Arts degree in International Relations from Yale University. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $171,468. Azemati is a Democrat.