MEET THE “HOTTEST VEGAN CHEFS” AT THE RED-CARPET PREMIERE OF PEELED™ VIP ALL-ACCESS TICKETS AT PEELEDSHOW.COM/PREMIERE

LIMITED RELEASE OF VIP ALL-ACCESS TICKETS NOW ON SALE AT PEELEDSHOW.COM/PREMIERE

Vkind Studios, producers of the highly-anticipated all-vegan culinary competition show titled Peeled™ announced that it has released for sale to the public a limited number of VIP tickets to the show's World Premiere, which takes place September 24th at the Director's Guild of America (DGA) in Los Angeles.
— STAR SIMMONS, Creator, EP, PEELED
LIMITED RELEASE OF VIP ALL-ACCESS TICKETS NOW ON SALE AT PEELEDSHOW.COM/PREMIERE
Vkind Studios, producers of the highly-anticipated all-vegan culinary competition show titled Peeled™ announced that it has released for sale to the public a limited number of VIP tickets to the show’s World Premiere, which takes place September 24th at the Director’s Guild of America (DGA) in Los Angeles.
The DGA Theater Complex is recognized throughout the entertainment industry as one of the preeminent screening, private reception, and film premiere facilities in the United States.
Ticket Holders to the star-studded event will indulge in the ultimate vegan VIP treatment alongside Hollywood’s vegan celebrities and influencers. Featuring vegan hors d’œuvres curated by the show's contestants, an open cocktail bar, and a swag bag filled with cruelty-free gifts including a signed copy of “Peeled For The Holidays” (a collection of holiday-inspired recipes from the competing chefs of Peeled™), this will be the hottest vegan event of the season.
After the reception, guests will strut down the red carpet to attend the show's screening in the DGA’s state-of-the-art theater complex. Following the screening, talent will be available to answer questions about the trials and tribulations of bringing Peeled™ from concept to completion.
This trailblazing creative team is eager to share how a collective passion for veganism was a galvanizing force, which helped them transcend challenges to make magic happen on the set. They will also answer questions about the importance of elevating plant-sourced cuisine in mainstream television and the value of giving fans of vegan culinary arts a seat at the table in the wildly popular cooking competition genre.
“There have been at least 79 different cooking shows and competitions aired for the public. Seventy-nine! How many of those shows do you think are 100% vegan, with an all-vegan cast and crew? Zero!,” said Peeled™ creator Star Simmons, an avid fan of cooking competitions whose frustration with the lack of vegan representation in the genre inspired the show. “Peeled will satiate the appetite of anyone like me who is hungry for plant-centric programming choices.”
The Peeled™ Red Carpet Premiere will take place on Sept. 24th at the Director’s Guild of America in Los Angeles, CA at 7920 Sunset Blvd. Doors open at 4:00 p.m. for the reception and the screening begins at 6:00 p.m. Admission is $150, which includes a VIP bag with a signed copy of the Peeled cookbook, reserved seating, free parking, cocktail bar, and hors d’œuvres.
Tickets are now available for purchase online at peeledshow.com/premiere. Advanced purchase is recommended as seating is limited. To see the Peeled™ trailer or learn more about the show, please visit peeledshow.com.
