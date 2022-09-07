Crescent Hotels & Resorts Appoints Newest Executive Leader

Previous Marriott International Team Member Tom Gilliland Joins Leading Hotel Management Company at EVP of Operations

FAIRFAX, Va. (PRWEB) September 07, 2022

Crescent Hotels & Resorts, an award-winning hotel management company with headquarters in both Fairfax, VA, and Toronto, ON, announced today the appointment of the company's newest executive leadership position. Hospitality veteran and previous Marriott Vice President of Franchise Operations Tom Gilliland will join the brand effective September 12, 2022, as Crescent Hotel & Resort's Executive Vice President of Operations.

In his new role with Crescent Hotels & Resorts, Tom will have direct day-to-day oversight of Crescent Operations and Culinary teams, driving operational excellence and accountability within the Crescent portfolio. Tom's new appointment will also strengthen the existing long-term relationship Crescent Hotels & Resorts holds with Marriott International. Crescent Hotels & Resorts is distinguishable as one of the few hospitality management companies approved to operate upper-upscale and luxury hotels under the Marriott brand. Crescent Hotels & Resorts' current branded portfolio consists of over 65% Marriott affiliated properties.

Having an illustrious career with Marriott International for the past 23 years, Tom has spent the last 10 years in Franchise Operations. In his role within the Marriott Operations team, Tom was responsible for analyzing business and operations proficiency for new hotels and proposed franchises in partnership with the Marriott Development Team. Prior to that, Tom held the role of Vice President, Hotel Openings and Transitions. In this role, he was responsible for over 650 hotel openings and 250 hotel transitions for Marriott in the US, Canada, Caribbean, and Latin America.

"Crescent Hotels & Resorts is proud to have an individual of Tom Gilliland's caliber to join our team," said Michael George, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Crescent Hotels & Resorts. "We're sure his prominent background in the hospitality industry will serve as a guiding compass toward the efficient, high-touch operations our brand hopes to provide guests and partners within each interaction."

About Crescent Hotels & Resorts

Crescent Hotels & Resorts is an award winning, nationally recognized, operator of hotels and resorts with over 100 properties in the United States & Canada. Crescent is one of the few elite management companies approved to operate upper-upscale and luxury hotels under the brand families of Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt and IHG. Crescent also operates a collection of independent lifestyle hotels and resorts under the Latitudes Collection umbrella. Crescent's clients include premiere REITs, private equity firms and major developers. For more information, please visit http://www.crescenthotels.com and http://www.latitudesbycrescent.com or connect with Crescent on LinkedIn.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/2022/9/prweb18882713.htm