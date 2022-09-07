United States Steel Corporation Donates $1M to Osceola-Area Organizations

United States Steel Corporation X ("U. S. Steel"), through its Big River Works facilities, today presented $1 million in donations to organizations in Osceola and Mississippi County, Arkansas, to help equip the community for the future by strengthening infrastructure and essential services.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220907006254/en/

U. S. Steel convened a panel of local community leaders to advise the Company on where its contributions would make the greatest impact. These grants were presented today at a check-presentation ceremony on the steps of the Mississippi County Courthouse. Among the donations, is a more than $425,000 grant to relocate the South Mississippi County Regional Medical Center's (SMCRMC) emergency room, which was damaged by flooding, buy life-saving equipment and construct a helipad. Other donations will:

Provide new equipment for Osceola's police, firefighters, city services and first responders ($405,000)

Fund a program for at-risk youth by the Arkansas Northeast College Foundation ($80,000)

Offer additional funding for the Mississippi County Community Foundation and the Mississippi County Arkansas Economic Opportunity Commission, which both serve the broader community ($30,000 each)

Match a federal grant to improve Luxora Park ($20,000)

"U. S. Steel is committed to the communities where we live and work, because helping foster a thriving community is essential for everyone's success. We are fortunate to be able to contribute meaningfully," said Daniel (Dan) R. Brown, U. S. Steel's Senior Vice President of Advanced Technology Steelmaking and Chief Operating Officer of Big River Steel Works. "Our acquisition of Big River Steel and investment in a new mill here is not just about delivering profitable steel solutions. It is also about making a positive economic impact on the greater Osceola community and helping revitalize its historic status as a bastion of American industry and innovation."

"I, and the people of our city, appreciate the tremendous support and ongoing partnership of U. S. Steel. U. S. Steel is a great corporate neighbor for Osceola and our surrounding communities," said Osceola Mayor Sally Wilson. "With their generous gift, we will be able to purchase, among other things, AEDs, medical trauma kits and fire extinguishers for the Osceola Police Department, Osceola Fire Department and Fire Departments from the surrounding towns of Wilson, Keiser and Luxora."

U. S. Steel's partners at Entergy Arkansas were inspired by these efforts and have committed to also donate $100,000 to bolster the community projects recognized today.

Founded in 1901, United States Steel Corporation is a leading steel producer. With an unwavering focus on safety, the Company's customer-centric Best for All® strategy is advancing a more secure, sustainable future for U. S. Steel and its stakeholders. With a renewed emphasis on innovation, U. S. Steel serves the automotive, construction, appliance, energy, containers, and packaging industries with high value-added steel products such as U. S. Steel's proprietary XG3™ advanced high-strength steel. The Company also maintains competitively advantaged iron ore production and has an annual raw steelmaking capability of 22.4 million net tons. U. S. Steel is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with world-class operations across the United States and in Central Europe. For more information, please visit www.ussteel.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220907006254/en/