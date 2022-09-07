St Albans // Domestic Assault
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A2004986
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Finley
STATION: St Albans
CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993
DATE/TIME: September 7, 2022, at approximately 1145 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Georgia, VT
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Nathan Mason
AGE: 19
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Georgia, Vermont
VICTIM: VERMONT STATE POLICE DOES NOT RELEASE THE IDENTITY OF VICTIMS OF DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On September 7, 2022, at approximately 1145 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St Albans Barracks were dispatched to a family fight located at Woods Hollow Dr in Georgia VT. Investigation revealed that Mason caused or attempted to cause bodily injury to a family member. Mason was ultimately arrested and per the court, was released on citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court – Criminal Division on 10/11/22 at 0830 hours.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/11/2022, at 08:30 AM
Tpr. Christopher Finley
Vermont State Police
140 Fisher Pond Road
St. Albans, VT 05478
802-524-5993