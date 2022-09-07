Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,824 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 234,499 in the last 365 days.

St Albans // Domestic Assault

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 22A2004986

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Finley                              

STATION: St Albans

CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: September 7, 2022, at approximately 1145 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Georgia, VT

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault

 

ACCUSED: Nathan Mason

AGE: 19

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Georgia, Vermont

 

VICTIM: VERMONT STATE POLICE DOES NOT RELEASE THE IDENTITY OF VICTIMS OF DOMESTIC ASSAULT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On September 7, 2022, at approximately 1145 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St Albans Barracks were dispatched to a family fight located at Woods Hollow Dr in Georgia VT. Investigation revealed that Mason caused or attempted to cause bodily injury to a family member. Mason was ultimately arrested and per the court, was released on citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court – Criminal Division on 10/11/22 at 0830 hours.

 

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A          

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME:  10/11/2022, at 08:30 AM

 

 

Tpr. Christopher Finley

Vermont State Police

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, VT 05478

802-524-5993

 

You just read:

St Albans // Domestic Assault

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.