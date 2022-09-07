St Albans // Domestic Assault

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A2004986

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Finley

STATION: St Albans

CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993

DATE/TIME: September 7, 2022, at approximately 1145 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Georgia, VT

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault

ACCUSED: Nathan Mason

AGE: 19

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Georgia, Vermont

VICTIM: VERMONT STATE POLICE DOES NOT RELEASE THE IDENTITY OF VICTIMS OF DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On September 7, 2022, at approximately 1145 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St Albans Barracks were dispatched to a family fight located at Woods Hollow Dr in Georgia VT. Investigation revealed that Mason caused or attempted to cause bodily injury to a family member. Mason was ultimately arrested and per the court, was released on citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court – Criminal Division on 10/11/22 at 0830 hours.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/11/2022, at 08:30 AM

Tpr. Christopher Finley

Vermont State Police

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, VT 05478

802-524-5993