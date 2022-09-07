DOH News Release: Prepare for Medicare open enrollment with free guidance from the Hawai‘i State Executive Office on Aging

HONOLULU – Ahead of the annual Medicare open enrollment period, the Hawaiʻi State Executive Office on Aging and Hawaiʻi State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) are holding several events to assist those turning 65 or those enrolled in Medicare to learn about and choose the best plan to fit their healthcare needs.

Hawaiʻi SHIP will be holding virtual, phone, and in-person sessions to assist kūpuna. The Project Grad 65 presentation informs people turning 65 about Social Security retirement benefits and Medicare basics to help them with their initial enrollment period in Medicare. Medicare’s annual open enrollment period begins on Oct. 15 and ends on Dec. 7, 2022. The open enrollment period lets beneficiaries join, switch, or drop a Medicare plan with coverage beginning on January 1, 2023.

Hawaii SHIP’s certified counselors will provide 2023 Medicare updates in free, unbiased, local, one-on-one consultations and plan comparison specialists help beneficiaries find plans that best meet their healthcare needs.

Phone and Zoom consultations statewide Call the Hawaii SHIP Helpline at 808-586-7299 or toll-free at 1-888-875-9229 or visit the website at https://hawaiiship.org. A Medicare counselor will contact those who request an appointment within two to five business days.



In-Person Consultations on O‘ahu One-hour counseling appointments are scheduled on a first come, first served basis by appointment only. Call the Hawaii SHIP Helpline at 808-586-7299 or toll-free at 1-888-875-9229 or visit the website at https://hawaiiship.org Oct. 21 & 28 and Nov. 10 & 18 at Honpa Hongwanji Hawaii Betsuin, 1727 Pali Hwy, Honolulu from 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM Nov. 2 and Dec. 1 at Pearl City Public Library, 1138 Waimano Home Rd, Pearl City from 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM



About Hawaiʻi SHIP

The national SHIP mission is to empower, educate, and assist Medicare-eligible people, their families, and caregivers through objective outreach, counseling, and training to make informed health insurance decisions that optimize access to care and benefits.

Hawai‘i SHIP has provided local, trusted, and unbiased Medicare help for Hawai‘i residents for 30 years. Hawaii SHIP is federally funded by the Administration for Community Living and administered by the Hawai‘i Department of Health, Executive Office on Aging.

