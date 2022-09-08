2022 She Loves Tech: Call for Applications in the Nordic countries
She Loves Tech 2022
Supporting Female Entrepreneurs in the Tech EcosystemLUXEMBOURG, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- She Loves Tech and R3i Ventures are calling for applicants for the 2022 She Loves Tech Competition in the Nordic countries:
Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden
Registration is open NOW at https://apply.shelovestech.org.
Application deadline is September 18, 2022.
SLT is building an ecosystem for technology, entrepreneurship and innovation that creates opportunities for women. This year, with R3i Ventures, our partnership aims to ensure that founders are supported with resources and access to a global network of female-led venture capitalists for co-investment and a global ecosystem of industry domain and technical experts. R3i Ventures’ in-house Navigators provide deep technical and marketing expertise for faster go-to-market and sales generation. This year’s She Loves Tech global competition encompasses 6 continents, 70+ countries and 28 rounds. First held in 2015, the competition takes place annually.
We champion diverse founders and startups with transformative impact for women.
The She Loves Tech competition is open to those companies seeking seed, angel or A round funding (under US$5M) with at least a minimum viable product (past conceptual stage).
The technology startup must fulfill at least ONE of the following gender lens:
• Female founder;
• Majority female users;
• Majority female customers;
• Technology with a positive impact on women.
If your company meets these criteria, please send in your application now:
https://apply.shelovestech.org
The final shortlisted startups will receive access to exclusive pitch preparation curriculum and mentorship sessions in a virtual bootcamp focusing on market opportunity, traction, scalability and growth potential, innovation and creativity, and caliber of founder and team. In September and October, shortlisted startups will take the stage to showcase their businesses in a local round. The winner of the round will then move into the global phase of the Competition.
A week-long boot camp especially curated for the winners of each local round will take place at the end of October. The boot camp is based on experiential learning, mentorship and peer coaching. It covers market, innovation and fundraising topics.
In November, the culminating final round of the global competition will be held during the She Loves Tech Global Conference, and will also serve as an investor demo day, allowing startups to pitch to investors directly for funding. Startups have the opportunity to win up to US$50,000 investment and cash prizes.
Important Note: As the bootcamps and local rounds will all be held in English, founders may participate with a partner or associate to translate from the local language. All events are virtual and will be held on-line.
To enter: https://apply.shelovestech.org
She Loves Tech is a globally recognised not for profit organization leading the world’s largest startup competition for female entrepreneurs, its acceleration platform for women and technology, and creating an unrivalled community for women-led businesses. It is a vibrant community of more than 8,000 entrepreneurs in over 50 countries, with established partnerships with global VCs and angel investors.
R3I Ventures is a female-founded cross-border DeepTech and MedTech venture builder and advisory firm, working with Governments, Academia and Corporations. It aims to accelerate deeptech commercialisation, capitalisation and R&D. Its House of X (https://www.houseofx.io/) programs offer an early-stage accelerator that connects visionaries with the talent, know-how, and access to capital to scale breakthrough innovation for impact.
For more information, see https://SheLovesTech.org or contact Barbara Erskine at barbara@R3iventures.com.
Barbara Erskine
R3i Ventures
+39 3208405805
