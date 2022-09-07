Senator Lindsey M. Williams Announces $800,000 In Grants for Recreation & Community Revitalization Projects in 38th District

Pittsburgh, Pa. − September 7, 2022 − Senator Lindsey M. Williams announced $805,600 in state grant funding for projects to improve recreation and community revitalization across Senate District 38 today. The grants are administered by the DCNR Community Conservation Partnerships Program (C2P2). Funding comes from the Keystone Fund.

“We can conserve the environment and improve our quality of life by investing in our shared parks and green spaces,” said Senator Williams. “This funding goes directly into community assets that people care deeply about, and invests in infrastructure to help with flooding and other stormwater related issues that are negatively impacting residents.”

Projects receiving funding are:

Aspinwall Riverfront Park will receive $300,000 for further development of Allegheny Rivertrail Park in Aspinwall Borough. Work to include construction of pedestrian walkways and wildlife viewing platform; streambank stabilization; installation of stormwater management measures; ADA access, landscaping, project sign and other related site improvements.

Harrison Township will receive $70,100 for rehabilitation and further development of Three Rivers Water Trail access along the Allegheny River in Harrison Township, Allegheny County. Work to include rehabilitation of parking area; construction of pedestrian walkways; installation of stormwater management measures; ADA access, landscaping, project sign, and other related site improvements.

O’Hara Township will receive $62,500 for development of the O’Hara Township Community Park Hiking Trail in O’Hara Township. Work to include rehabilitation of approximately .04 miles of trail, bridge and streambank stabilization; ADA access, landscaping, project sign and other related site improvements.

The City of Pittsburgh will receive $73,000 to prepare a Trail Maintenance and Management Plan for the Three Rivers Heritage Trail in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County. Work to include a written, bound report.

and Allegheny Land Trust will receive $300,000, Payment toward the acquisition of approximately 46.2 acres on Geyer Road Extension in Shaler and Reserve Township for open space and passive recreation.

