Senator Amanda M. Cappelletti Announces Over $1.2 Million in DCNR Community Conservation Grants

Norristown, PA – September 7, 2022 – Senator Amanda M. Cappelletti (D-17 Montgomery/Delaware) announces over $1.2 million in Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Community Conservation Partnerships Program grants.

DCNR’s Community Conservation Partnerships Program focuses on investing in new recreational opportunities, conserving natural resources, and revitalizing local communities. The funding is part of a broader and historic statewide investment totaling $90 million.

“One of the many lessons we learned from the pandemic is how important outdoor recreational opportunities and conserving our natural resources are to our local communities,” said Senator Cappelletti. “These significant investments are vital for the public health of our communities, increasing greenspaces, and protecting our environment.”

The projects in District Seventeen that have been awarded funding as follows:

  • Borough of Narberth, $550,000 – To fund the acquisition of one acre of land along Elmwood Avenue in Narberth Borough
  • West Conshohocken Borough, $227,500 – To fund rehabilitation and further development of Mackenzie Park, including renovation of an internal loop trail, construction of pedestrian walkways and stormwater management measures, ADA access, landscaping, and other improvements.
  • Wissahickon Valley Watershed Association, $450,000 – To fund the acquisition of approximately 12 acres in Whitpain Township for passive recreation.

###

