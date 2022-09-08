National Media Coverage Details New Plan To Reduce Wildfire Called ‘Wild Horse Fire Brigade’

Family of wild horses that lives in a remote forest have symbiotically grazed-in a fire-break, cost-effectively providing a year-round fire break protecting a forest

USFS Data show 'Grass and Brush' as key wildfire fuels

A family band of native species American wild horses is seen symbiotically reducing wildfire fuels off a forest floor, making the trees more fire resistant. Photo: William E. Simpson II

Wild Horses are 'keystone herbivores' and are critical components in a balanced ecosystem: Image from Rewilding Europe